Officials mesmerized after witnessing return of creature following 150-year absence: 'Really exciting'

"We are asking people to adapt to a new species coming back in the landscape."

Conservationists are thrilled after the release of a rare mammal species in a woodland area in the southwest of England, marking the creature's first appearance in this location in 150 years.

According to the Guardian, a group of 15 healthy pine martens were let loose in Dartmoor following similar successful reintroduction efforts in other areas of the United Kingdom.

The animals will be tracked and monitored to analyze their health and spread, and it's hoped that the pine martens will help to control the grey squirrel population, which has been known to damage trees in commercial plantations.

"We haven't had pine martens here for 150 years, and to see them moving out into this landscape to explore it and find their way is really exciting," Ed Parr Ferris, conservation manager at Devon Wildlife Trust, told the Guardian.









In the 20th century, pine martens were killed en masse by gamekeepers looking to protect pheasants and poultry. That's why conservationists have worked with local landowners during the reintroduction project, trying to minimize their negative impact on shooting estates as well as on rare bats and birds.

"We are asking people to adapt to a new species coming back in the landscape but a lot of these communities want to see a vibrant, natural environment and the return of a species they've lost and we want to help people adapt to having that," Parr Ferris added. "The whole point is to build a really great woodland environment that supports pine martens and supports other things as well."

This isn't the only reintroduction project for a formerly locally extinct animal in the United Kingdom. For example, beavers have been reintroduced to help restore wetland ecosystems and improve river water quality.

These projects show just how delicate natural balance can be and how important it is to remedy mistakes of the past. The absence of one species can have serious knock-on effects on others, reducing biodiversity and reshaping the land where they once lived.

But it's not just large-scale conservation initiatives that can help a local ecosystem. Installing a native plant garden, for example, can provide vital animal habitats and encourage the presence of pollinators, which are vital for the human food supply network. What's more, with native flora being low maintenance and well-suited to local weather conditions, they will thrive without the need for expensive and toxic fertilizers and excessive water use.

