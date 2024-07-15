  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts stunned by discovery in wetlands 10 years after reintroduction of centuries-extinct beavers: 'Can transform local environments'

"To maximize these benefits, we need to provide space along our waterways for beavers to live and create their wetlands."

by Jeremiah Budin
"To maximize these benefits, we need to provide space along our waterways for beavers to live and create their wetlands."

Photo Credit: Dr. Alan Puttock/University of Exeter

Beavers were hunted to extinction in England's countryside 400 years ago but made a mysterious comeback in 2014, appearing seemingly out of nowhere on the East Devon River. Now, a study from the University of Exeter and the Devon Wildlife Trust has shown the positive impact that these animals have had on both flood and drought alleviation, according to the latter.

The trust has been monitoring Devon's resurgent beaver population over the last 10 years and, with help from the university, used drone imagery and water-depth monitoring to show that the new beaver dams were storing more than 24 million liters of water in the surrounding wetlands.

"Based upon over a decade of research at the University of Exeter, we have found that beaver-created wetlands contribute significantly to more resilient landscapes, reducing both the impacts of flooding and drought," said Dr. Alan Puttock, a lecturer at the university.

The new beaver dams effectively transformed the ecosystem, the trust reported, reducing storm flows by an average of 30% during periods of heavy rainfall and saving flood-prone communities from huge amounts of damage. They also helped with the opposite problem — drought conditions — storing water that was then released slowly downstream.

This water storage also created "green oases," where creatures such as toads, dragonflies, and water voles could thrive.

"I've been lucky enough to see firsthand the incredible way that beavers can transform local environments and benefit a wide range of other species, including people!" said Dr. Holly Barclay, Devon Wildlife Trust's green finance officer. "To maximize these benefits, we need to provide space along our waterways for beavers to live and create their wetlands."

Watch now: Alex Honnold shows off his new Rivian

The positive effects of reintroducing beavers back into their natural ecosystems have been noted elsewhere as well. In Scotland, experts were blown away by the positive effects of reintroducing beavers 15 years ago. "The human creation of wetlands is an extremely costly undertaking and, frankly, we're not as good at it as beavers," said one expert, according to the Guardian.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Advancements like these are so crucial to ensuring that global food supplies are to meet demands.
Tech

Researchers achieve 'revolutionary' breakthrough with new bacteria-powered soil-to-energy converter — and it could change how we harvest power

Flashfood App, groceries for half the price
Food

Mom shares the unbelievable life hack she uses to get groceries for half the price: 'My mind is blown'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x