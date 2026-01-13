  • Outdoors Outdoors

Onlooker sparks outrage with video of woman's reckless actions near wild animal: 'Won't be cute when it attacks'

"I hope they find these people and fine them."

by James Anthony Bell III
An Instagram account posted a video of a reckless human-wildlife encounter at Grand Canyon National Park getting close to a wild elk.

Photo Credit: iStock

An example of what not to do when visiting a national park has been shared after a close human-wildlife encounter. 

The Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram account posted a video of a woman at Grand Canyon National Park getting close to a wild elk, feeding it grass, and brushing its pelt with her hands. 

Even though the park's rules firmly state that all tourists must stay at least 100 feet away from wildlife while traversing the park, this woman — and whoever was recording her — clearly ignored them and put themselves at risk. 

Wild animals are not only extremely unpredictable; they are also prone to being easily startled or aggravated. That's especially true during mating season or when protecting offspring. 

They can also carry diseases that can leave one incredibly sick or even cause premature death, as they are prone to fleas, ticks, or other parasites

"Won't be cute when it attacks," one user commented under the post.

"I hope they find these people and fine them," wrote another. 

Some have called for a permanent ban for tourists who engage in this behavior to enforce park safety measures. Unfortunately, disrespectful actions are all too common at popular outdoor attractions. 

The National Park Service generally recommends seven principles under a "Leave No Trace" philosophy, designed to ensure individuals can enjoy nature without disrupting wildlife or their surroundings.

Some tourists have also left their trash in national parks, which could be dangerous to wildlife and can pollute the surrounding environment

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

That's especially true of plastic, which doesn't naturally decompose and can leak microplastics into the soil or water sources

Plastic is also a problem because larger pieces of the material can be ingested by animals that confuse it for food. This can lead to gastrointestinal problems and even starve the creatures from the inside.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x