Onlooker sparks outrage with video of woman's reckless actions near wild animal: 'Won't be cute when it attacks'

An example of what not to do when visiting a national park has been shared after a close human-wildlife encounter.

The Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram account posted a video of a woman at Grand Canyon National Park getting close to a wild elk, feeding it grass, and brushing its pelt with her hands.

Even though the park's rules firmly state that all tourists must stay at least 100 feet away from wildlife while traversing the park, this woman — and whoever was recording her — clearly ignored them and put themselves at risk.

Wild animals are not only extremely unpredictable; they are also prone to being easily startled or aggravated. That's especially true during mating season or when protecting offspring.

They can also carry diseases that can leave one incredibly sick or even cause premature death, as they are prone to fleas, ticks, or other parasites.

"Won't be cute when it attacks," one user commented under the post.

"I hope they find these people and fine them," wrote another.

Some have called for a permanent ban for tourists who engage in this behavior to enforce park safety measures. Unfortunately, disrespectful actions are all too common at popular outdoor attractions.

The National Park Service generally recommends seven principles under a "Leave No Trace" philosophy, designed to ensure individuals can enjoy nature without disrupting wildlife or their surroundings.

Some tourists have also left their trash in national parks, which could be dangerous to wildlife and can pollute the surrounding environment.

That's especially true of plastic, which doesn't naturally decompose and can leak microplastics into the soil or water sources.

Plastic is also a problem because larger pieces of the material can be ingested by animals that confuse it for food. This can lead to gastrointestinal problems and even starve the creatures from the inside.

