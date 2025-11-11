Yellowstone tourist suffers consequences after getting too close to bison: 'He thought he was at the petting zoo'

A Yellowstone National Park visitor drew scathing commentary from onlookers when he was captured on video provoking a bison during his visit, as ABC News reported on its Facebook page.

The short clip shows a man in a green shirt in an area off the side of the road that appears to be blocked off by a chain. He approaches a wild bison, holding out some kind of plant in an apparent attempt to feed it. While the large herbivore may appear calm at first, it does not tolerate the man's approach — it charges, and the man has to run or risk serious injury.

"Welcome to the 'Morons of Yellowstone,'" the man recording the video said — from a safe distance.

Keeping your distance from bison is one of the most important rules when visiting Yellowstone National Park. The National Park Service warns visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from these animals because, although they are not meat eaters, they are many times larger and stronger than a human. They are equipped with sharp horns and hooves and can be unpredictable and territorial.

Indeed, according to ABC News, "Bison might appear tranquil — but they have injured more people at Yellowstone than any other animal, according to the park service." While some may find this video funny, the situation it portrays is no laughing matter for the people involved.

It is also unsafe for the bison, which — at a minimum — are stressed by this type of treatment. In the worst cases, they can be injured during close encounters with humans or need to be put down if their behavior toward people becomes too casual or aggressive, which increases the risk that they may harm visitors.

Thousands of commenters spoke up against the irresponsible behavior on display.

"He thought he was at the petting zoo," one user said.

"That will cost you. Expect a fine," another commenter pointed out.

Unfortunately, fines don't seem to be enough of a deterrent, since this behavior has been repeated many times. Hopefully, visitors will eventually get the message.

