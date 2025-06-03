Hiker shares frustrating photo after finding disturbing mess at local fishing spot: 'I don't understand why people do this'

Unfortunately, this issue is becoming more and more common.

Spending time out in nature can do wonders for our health, but for one nature lover, a stroll at their local fishing hole left them feeling frustrated and angry after coming across the last thing you'd expect to find in the wild — a fake plastic Christmas tree.

"A plastic, fake tree being dumped amongst real trees that are just out here trying to survive," wrote the nature lover on a post on the subreddit r/extremelyinfuriating.

The nature lover shared pictures of the offending tree along with other trash that had been left beside it and told readers they were going back with gloves and trash bags to take care of it. Unfortunately, the OP wrote that they regularly find trash in this area and leftover remnants of illegal fires.

Unfortunately, it's becoming more and more common to find natural places infiltrated with dumped trash and ruined by inconsiderate behavior such as graffiti and the defacing of trees. Dumping trash in natural areas is illegal and can come with a hefty fine or even criminal charges, depending on what is being illegally disposed of. Dumping trash can also cause health hazards and can pollute the soil and waterways, as well as pose a hazard to inquisitive wildlife.

Natural areas are meant to be preserved for people to enjoy and to protect the diverse range of wildlife and plants that are found there. Protecting biodiversity is important, not only to ensure that animals are still around for future generations to enjoy, but because they provide the planet with so many essential services, such as clean air and water, the pollination of crop plants, and ingredients for life-saving medicines.

Commenters were equally frustrated by the OP's discovery, with some branding it "purely disgusting."

"I don't understand why people do this type of thing," one person commented.

Meanwhile, another wrote, "It's disgusting people think dumping is ok…on any level."

