Scary video shows reckless tourists provoking massive wild animal to attack: 'I don't understand'

Being outside in nature comes with a wide variety of benefits. According to UCLA Health, time spent outdoors increases cognitive function and boosts mood. But some people don't seem to respect the wildlife they encounter.

A video shared by the Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram account showed a group getting far too close to a bull elk. When the majestic animal notices the people, he feels threatened and charges in their direction.

The person who recorded the footage wrote, "We had been watching this bull elk and his herd from inside the jeep for almost an hour. … Then it was all ruined for everyone in a matter of minutes."

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Humans seem to tempt fate with wild animals all the time.

For instance, a video posted to TikTok showed people in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington getting extremely close to marmots. And another Instagram post provided footage of tourists getting extremely close to elk in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Incidents like this are dangerous for both the animals and the humans. Animals that feel like they're being provoked may attack humans, injuring or even killing them. And the animals themselves might be euthanized if such an incident should occur.

One way tourists can enjoy nature and avoid such incidents is to follow all signs and guides that are put in place for both the animals and their own protection.

People can also have tough conversations about the climate with family and friends to discuss the dangers of such reckless behavior, or take local action to make sure that popular outdoor spots in their communities are maintained and respected.

Commenters on the original post could not believe what they were seeing.

One said, "I mean I know Elk are majestically large. But I don't understand this level of needing to be SO CLOSE?!"

Another added, "I wish people would stop harassing wildlife just for a picture."

