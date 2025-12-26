Researchers reveal overlooked hazard in common US kitchen habit: 'Entering ... our bodies'

Researchers have uncovered a surprising twist behind a kitchen habit most of us don't think twice about — boiling water for tea or coffee. A new study found that plastic kettles aren't just heating water; they're sending tiny plastic particles straight into every cup.

What's happening?

The team behind the study, published in Nature, discovered that a plastic kettle's first boil can release nearly 3 billion nano- and microplastic fragments into the water. Even after 150 boils, the number stayed in the millions. Those particles don't just vanish — they end up in the body, where they can move through the bloodstream and settle in different organs.

Dr. Elvis Okoffo, one of the researchers, says the findings should be a wake-up call for safety standards. He told 9news that clearer warnings are needed so people understand what's "entering both our bodies and the environment."

Why is this important?

Microplastics have already been found in human blood, lung tissue, and even the placenta, raising concerns about how they might affect inflammation, hormones, and long-term health. This new kettle research adds another twist — these particles aren't just coming from packaging or outdoor pollution. Some of them are coming straight from our kitchens.

And kettles aren't the only source. Other research has found the same problem popping up in everyday places — tiny bits forming during a dishwasher cycle, coming off plastic cutting boards, or shaking loose from synthetic clothes and settling around the house. It all adds up to one thing: These particles weave their way into daily life far more easily than most people realize.

As communities work toward healthier, more sustainable futures, scientists warn that constant exposure — especially for kids or people with existing health issues — could complicate those efforts.

FROM OUR PARTNER Spread the holiday glow with 40% off curated plant-based skincare sets OM Botanicals is known and loved for delivering food-grade skincare formulations that nourish without harsh chemicals — and this holiday season you can spread the glow with 40% off carefully curated gift sets. Whether you’re gifting wellness seekers, conscious beauty lovers, or just treating yourself, OM delivers full-spectrum herbal extracts, bioavailable vitamins, and microbiome-friendly ingredients crafted in small batches with artisan-level care. Learn more

What's being done about it?

Progress is happening slowly but steadily. Some countries are revisiting how plastic appliances are tested and labeled, and researchers are pushing for rules that limit how much material can break off when appliances heat up or wear down.

At home, people can make a few easy shifts: choosing a stainless steel or glass kettle instead of a plastic one, keeping hot drinks out of plastic containers, and leaning toward wood, metal, or glass kitchen tools. Many are also looking for straightforward ways to cut back on single-use plastics overall.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.