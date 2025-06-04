Scientists stunned after discovering rare firefly in unexpected location: 'I knew something was different'

"So much more than just pretty lights."

Scientists have discovered a firefly that was previously classified as another species is actually a rare Gombak bent-winged firefly.

Wan Faridah Akmal Jusoh, a leading entomologist and senior lecturer at Monash University Malaysia's School of Science, spearheaded this work. She found the specimen with her research assistant, Tan Wei Jack, in October, per FMT Lifestyle.

Not only is this the third known specimen of this firefly species in existence, but Wan Faridah and Tan also found it in a surprising place. It was discovered in Bukit Kiara, a forested area in Kuala Lumpur. It was originally thought to be another genus of firefly. One of its features didn't fit the profile, though.

"That was the moment I knew something was different," Tan said. "Based on the knowledge I had at the time, I thought that fireflies from the genus Pteroptyx only lived in mangroves. As it turns out, this is the first bent-winged Pteroptyx found outside of mangroves."

This is also the first specimen of the Gombak bent-winged firefly to have been found in 90 years. Wan Faridah identified the second such specimen, collected in 1935, in 2019. The discovery sparks hope for the diverse ecosystems in Malaysia.

Even though firefires are small, Wan Faridah explained in a TED talk in 2023 that they "are so much more than just pretty lights."

"They are an essential part of a healthy ecosystem. The life cycle of fireflies keeps the ecosystem balanced. Each firefly species, in each indicative life stage, has specific needs for habitat to thrive," Wan Faridah said.

In other words, if fireflies disappeared, it could lead to more significant disruptions down the line, possibly contributing to food insecurity as the agricultural pests they usually chow down on lose their natural predators and begin to wreak havoc.

Good Good Good suggests a few ways you can take action to protect fireflies no matter where you are. Avoiding pesticides and weed killers as well as planting native species is a great place to start.

Reducing your use of artificial light, especially at night, can also help fireflies and nocturnal animals that rely on the light of stars and the moon to navigate. Leaving leaves alone after they fall can also keep fireflies' habitats intact and help many other insects and animals.

As for the Gombak bent-winged firefly, Wan Faridah suggested that spreading the word about the unique creature might help inspire people to take action to protect it.

"What worries me is that we don't know whether we have found the Gombak bent-winged firefly at the brink of extinction. So, we are racing against time now," she said, per FMT Lifestyle. "Every species rediscovered is proof that extinction isn't inevitable, but it does require effort. If more people know about these fireflies, maybe more will be done to protect their habitats."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



