Gardening pro shares three ways to use dead leaves in the garden instead of throwing them away: 'That's brilliant'

Nature's byproducts have more uses than we may think. Even fallen leaves can work wonders for your garden.

The scoop

TikTok user Nettles and Petals (@nettlesandpetals) showed viewers three ways to use leaves to cultivate a more vibrant and diverse garden.

First, they put leaves in plant pots and garden beds as mulch. They explained that this method mimics "the natural mulching processes that occur to create a healthy forest floor."

The second idea is to make leaf mold. The creator said that broken-down leaves attract decomposers and fungi, which promote good soil health, to your garden.

Leaves are also a welcome addition to compost piles. As Nettles and Petals noted, they are carbon- and nitrogen-rich and perfect for layering between "greens."

How it's working

One of the biggest benefits of using leaves in your garden is that they're free. Buying a bag of dirt from the store may sound fun, but nature gives us a gift by letting leaves fall from trees. Why not accept it and see its benefits to your plants?

You can even ask your neighbors to use their leaves if you're running low. In addition to saving money, you'll save your neighbors a few plastic bags and divert extra waste from landfills.

The TikToker also mentioned in their video that collecting leaves from paved areas rather than woodlands is best.

"They enrich the soil and act as a natural habitat for insects," they said.

It's best to let forests experience natural mulching processes as much as possible to ensure that they stay as healthy as your garden can be.

What people are saying

Many users shared positive thoughts about the creator's suggestions.

One TikToker said, "That's brilliant thanks for sharing love your tips."

"Everything is connected," another user remarked, punctuating their sentence with a mushroom emoji.

Another person said, "Love this, so many people seem to be afraid of leaves!!"

Using leaves in your garden doesn't have to be scary, and neither does growing your own food or gardening in general. In fact, gardening can positively impact your and others' mental health, especially when you practice with your community.

