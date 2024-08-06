Scientists issue warning about the future of fireflies: 'They've been valued and celebrated for centuries'

Fireflies are not just beautiful insects; they also play an important role in their ecosystems. Beloved for their glow and significance in habitats, scientists are concerned about what the heating planet will do to their survival.

What's happening?

Firefly populations in the eastern United States are becoming vulnerable to the impacts of our warming climate. In an article from the Chicago Tribune, scientists explained why. "Weather and climate appear to be, at least in general, the most important variables for predicting firefly abundance and firefly population status across the eastern United States," Darin McNeil, lead author of a study being conducted on fireflies, stated to the Tribune.

While short-term periods of warmer weather can benefit firefly populations, long-term heating patterns will ultimately have a negative impact. The warmer weather can cause heightened periods of droughts and flooding, both of which are extremes that would interfere with the firefly larvae stage, making it difficult for the larvae to survive, as per the Tribune.

Additionally, human activities associated with negative environmental impacts, like the use of pesticides and artificial light, also negatively impact fireflies.

Why are firefly populations important?

Fireflies play an important role in their ecosystems. As larvae, they eat a lot, making them natural predators of other pests like slugs and snails. This also makes them a great natural pesticide in agriculture, as scientists highlighted in the Tribune article.

In ecosystems, there exists a food web — an intricate system of food chains that naturally balances species populations. When one species' population is impacted, like fireflies, it can have a ripple effect throughout an entire ecosystem, wreaking havoc for other species, as explained by the Xerces Society's report on fireflies.

When ecosystems collapse, there can be cascading impacts like increased risks of flooding from soil erosion and food shortages from failed agriculture, which have major effects on human society, as highlighted in The World Counts.

Fireflies are also iconic for their flashing bodies, and have inspired "art, literature, and cultural traditions," as per Xerces.

"They've been valued and celebrated for centuries," added Candace Fallon, senior researcher at Xerces Society, per the Tribune. A declining firefly population stands to make the magic of their light an event of the past.

What's being done about firefly populations?

There are a few practical steps that can be done at the individual level to protect firefly populations. One of the best ways to do so is to plant a native plant lawn in lieu of a grass lawn.

Fireflies love native plants as they provide places to forage and live, as per the Tribune. You can also avoid raking your leaves and turn off outdoor lights at night, as artificial light can interfere with firefly mating processes.

