Researchers discover troubling effect of artificial light on living things: 'Something people normally don't think about'

"You can tell that there was something going on."

Like most species, bees have a circadian rhythm that affects their internal functions and behaviors, such as their sleep cycles.

When humans don't get enough restful sleep, it can create problems such as poor cognition, inflammation, weight gain, and depression. As Earth.com reports, UC San Diego researchers have discovered that honeybees also have sensitivities that affect their sleep — namely, exposure to artificial light.

What's happening?

So far, it's hard to define what effect constant light exposure has on honeybees, but as Ashley Kim, a UC San Diego Ph.D. student in biology, told Earth.com about their research studies testing light exposure on honeybee sleep: "Even without analyzing the data, you can tell that there was something going on."

As the world's population and technological advances increase, so does the use of artificial light on Earth. This light can be as small as a mobile phone's blue light to as large as the constantly lit skyscrapers and advertising signs at night.

It has gotten to the point where there is light pollution — the excessive or inappropriate use of artificial light at night.

According to a study in Science Advances, a whopping 83% of the world's population and over 99% of the United States and Europe live under constant light pollution. A recent research study from UC San Diego's biology team shows that honeybees sleep less under such exposure and seek darker areas for rest. So, what happens if they fail to find a dark area to rest?

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Why are interrupted honeybee sleep patterns concerning?

Honeybees are the most important pollinators. By dispersing pollen between plants, honeybees help them reproduce and keep the food chain going. Sleep can help them remember where food is as they work together to communicate these locations by using a "waggle dance."

If they can't sleep, it can impair normal behavior patterns like navigation and memory and lower hive survival rates from stress. In other words, it can become difficult to pollinate plants if they don't remember where they are or are too lethargic to search.

What's being done about honeybee light exposure?

Ashley Kim told Earth.com: "The effects of light pollution on biological systems is fairly unknown and something people normally don't think about, which is why it's a rapidly evolving field."

🗣️ Do you worry about the quality of the air inside your home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Scientists studying the effects of too much light may fare well for analysis, but what can help bees now?

Instead of keeping outdoor lights on all night, use motion detectors to turn them on only when someone approaches. Use LED lights outside and keep curtains closed at night to keep indoor light inside.

You can also support and spread the word about organizations like the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation that protect bees and other pollinators.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



