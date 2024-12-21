State officials issue warning after first sighting of troubling species in North America: 'Significant immediate threat'

Invasive species are a problem all over the world for both plants and wildlife.

Golden mussels, a dangerous and invasive species, were recently found for the first time in North America in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta in California, according to The Sacramento Bee.

What's happening?

The invasive mussel was discovered by wildlife officials in the Port of Stockton, and it has possibly also infiltrated Merced County. Genetic testing was conducted to confirm whether or not the species found there were golden mussels, the Bee reported.

Officials told the Bee they believe the bivalve most likely came to California via a ship traveling from an international port.

Native to Southeast Asia and China, golden mussels quickly multiplied and spread across South America. Similar to other invasive mussels, the golden mussel is capable of endangering native species and causing issues with waterways.

"The species poses a significant immediate threat to the ecological health of the Delta and all waters of the state, water conveyance systems, infrastructure and water quality," the Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a news release, per the Bee.

Why are invasive species important?

Native species are critical to maintaining biodiversity and healthy ecosystems.

In the past, golden mussels have clogged pipes, altered the food web, and diminished water quality, according to the University of Wisconsin and wildlife officials.

Invasive species compete with local wildlife for resources like habitats and food, and they can even spread disease. If they do enough damage, they can also impact economies by affecting major industries like fishing.

Without intervention, the golden mussels could quickly spread from the California Delta through freshwater bodies across the U.S., said wildlife officials.

What's being done about invasive species?

For the golden mussels, wildlife officials said in their release that residents should clean, drain, and dry water equipment to deter the mussels from spreading. They also plan to check boats for the presence of the invasive bivalve at O'Neill Forebay in Merced County.

If you see an organism suspected to be a golden mussel, report the sighting to the Department of Fish and Wildlife's invasive species program, per the Bee report, which can also be found on Phys.org.

Invasive species are a problem all over the world for both plants and wildlife. Scientists and researchers have found many ways to combat the issues, such as using dogs to find the culprits and aid conservation.

In some instances, experts even encourage local residents — including humans and animals — to eat invasive species as a zero-waste effort to eradicate them.

