Scientists successfully eradicate thousands of invasive species on island chain: 'A success story for conservation'

Orkney, an archipelago off the coast of Scotland, is experiencing an incredible comeback in terms of its delicate, indigenous ecosystem, and it's in large part thanks to the world's biggest stoat eradication in an inhabited landscape, as detailed by BBC Countryfile and the project's website.

Stoats, which are indigenous to the Eurasian and North American continents, had been decimating the species native to Orkney. However, that's all changed in recent years.

The Orkney Native Wildlife Project, launched in 2019, has now successfully removed over 6,500 invasive stoats, as the Orkney News reported. In the process, the devastating effects these predators had on local wildlife, such as the Orkney vole and rare ground-nesting birds, have been reversed.

To make matters even more positive, the Orkney Native Wildlife Project opted to use humane traps and stoat-detecting dogs to do the work. The initiative has been led by volunteers and local communities, with more than 90% of priority habitats accessed through landowner cooperation.

Most importantly, the conservation efforts have been incredibly fruitful.

Nesting success rates for vulnerable species have soared, according to the BBC. Hen harriers have seen their 36% nest success rate in 2019 nearly triple to 82% in 2023. Meanwhile, the Orkney vole has seen activity levels up 200% since 2019.

Anne McCall, the director of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, Scotland, called the initiative "a success story for conservation," per the BBC, further stating, "Working in partnership on the biggest project of its kind ever attempted, we are restoring the natural balance to Orkney."

Dr. Katherine Leys of NatureScot also sang the initiative's praises. Both RSPB and NatureScot have stressed the need for continued funding to help Orkney reach its goal of becoming completely stoat-free by 2030.

As this project transitions into its final phase with its ultimate goal in sight, the story serves as an important reminder that while ecological disaster sometimes seems too large a problem to overcome, solutions are possible. That seems to be especially true when local communities and programs take up the mantle to protect the land and animals that also call these unique and beautiful parts of the planet home.

It seems there will soon come a day when the indigenous animals of Orkney can thrive without inhibition, restoring a more natural balance and a healthier ecosystem.

