Researchers develop unorthodox method to eliminate invasive species: 'Dual benefit for ranchers'

This a win-win for land and livestock health.

by Margaret Wong
It is grazing season, and cheatgrass is getting a trim to help fireproof our landscapes—one munch at a time.

As reported by Environment + Energy Leader, there is a promising shift toward sustainable land management thanks to the targeted grazing method. Targeted grazing has been found to be an effective way to combat cheatgrass. 

Invasive cheatgrass is a well-known hazard in the western U.S. It has created environmental and economic issues for land managers, as it grows quickly and dies early, providing dry, highly flammable fuel that raises wildfire risks. It also harms the native plants that it grows around because it outcompetes them for necessary nutrients.

However, research is uncovering a natural method to help manage it. By timing grazing to when cheatgrass is four inches tall to flowering, ranchers can address the problem at its root. 

Environment + Energy Leader calls this approach a "dual benefit for ranchers and ecosystems." 

Grazing during this period not only limits cheatgrass growth but also boosts cattle diets with nutrient-rich grasses, making this a win-win for land and livestock health.

USDA's Agricultural Research Service and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln found that grazing cattle in the early growth stages of cheatgrass — typically a 38-day window in spring — can reduce its seed production by up to 77%, weakening its advantage over native plants.

The method also provides some long-term benefits, including a reduced need for costly herbicides and enabling ranchers to work with natural growth cycles to support land recovery and biodiversity. It also allows native species to reestablish while providing ranchers with a sustainable, low-cost method. Flexibility is essential, as the grazing period depends on cheatgrass growth each year, but ranchers are finding it worth the investment.

This research on targeted grazing brings hope, as restoring native ecosystems and reducing fire risks creates a more resilient, biodiverse planet.

