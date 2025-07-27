Onlooker snaps photo of tourist's thoughtless act at national park: 'So awful'

A tourist has been called out after committing a crime by carving their name into rock at Glacier National Park.

A photo shared on the Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram page shows the offending person caught in the act. The photo was credited to Ron Ulrich (@northwesternadventurer), who lives and works in the park.

"I saw this guy carving his name in the West Side tunnel on the Going to the Sun Rd," Ron wrote. "She waved at me like I was taking any old photo, then I kindly pointed out the offense of their actions."

Tourons of National Park regularly posts about illegal and dangerous things that visitors to national parks have done. People have been sighted getting too close to large wildlife such as elk and bears, while others have ignored warnings and stepped off boardwalks in areas of high thermal activity, risking their lives.

The National Park Service has a number of rules and regulations in place to help ensure the safety of visitors and the wildlife that reside there. These include staying on boardwalks and giving animals plenty of space. Animals will attack, especially if they have young, if they feel threatened by people getting too close. Animals that attack or become too familiar with humans are often euthanized, which seems unfair when they are only acting on natural instincts.

Respecting nature and leaving parks as you found them helps preserve the natural beauty of these spaces and protect the wildlife that call them home. Preserving natural parks also helps conserve natural environments that are in decline while ensuring plants and animals will exist for future generations to enjoy.

People in the comments were outraged by this tourist's behavior.

"These people have no respect for anything and should be fined, sentenced to community service or cleanup service in a state park and then banned for life," one person wrote.

"People are so awful and entitled," another added.

