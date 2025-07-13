Onlooker sparks outrage with video of tourists' dangerous behavior at national park: 'What is wrong with these people?'

"I swear it just keeps getting worse."

National parks attract millions of visitors each year, but not all of them treat this precious natural resource with the respect it deserves. A shocking video posted to Instagram showed just how foolishly some visitors behave.

The clip, posted to the account TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), showcases the regrettable actions of tourists acting foolishly. Touron is a portmanteau of tourist and moron. In this case, it's a familiar scene: tourons getting far too close to the park's hot springs. The gormless youths are seen bypassing the safety signs and wandering around the springs.

Yellowstone's many hydrothermal features are marvels of nature, but they should be enjoyed from a safe distance, as the temperatures can reach over 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Tragedy struck in June 2025 when a bison tumbled into a hot spring and was boiled alive, per CBS News.

Though a very rare occurrence, it's not unknown for the hot springs to claim human victims as well. A human foot was retrieved from the park's Abyss Pool in 2022. The park's website notes that 20 people have died from falling into or being burned by the park's hydrothermal features.

As the park's chief geologist, Hank Heasler, warned, "Geothermal attractions are one of the most dangerous natural features in Yellowstone, but I don't sense that awareness in either visitors or employees."

National parks are a great example of eco-friendly travel destinations that are closer to home. As wonderful as connecting to nature can be, that connection comes with responsibilities. Chief among them is showing respect for nature and leaving the parks as you found them.

Unsurprisingly, the only thing hotter than the hot springs themselves was the level of scorn the commenters had for the people in the video.

"The signs cannot be more clear at this park," one said.

"I swear it just keeps getting worse. What is wrong with these people?" said another exasperated user.

A few posted some rather grim hopes that the individuals would learn a painful lesson, but many others expressed ideas on how to stop this behavior.

"Mandatory banning from the park and community service," one commenter said.

Another said, "I really hope they were ticketed."

