Hiker captures heart-pounding video while hiding from massive wild animal: 'I did not anticipate how scary it would be'

"They will defend themselves if they perceive a threat."

A hiker in a national park had a close call with one of North America's largest land mammals.

They captured a video of a bull moose wandering toward them on a trail. It's another example of the growing number of human-wildlife encounters.

What happened?

Hiker Nolan Lotulelei was recording his trek through Glacier National Park when he realized a moose was approaching. The video, shared on Storyful, shows his viewpoint as he hides behind a tree. Viewers can see just how enormous the animal is as it passes by.

"I hid behind a tree so the moose could stroll by," Lotulelei explained. "I did not anticipate how scary it would be."

The National Park Service has said that moose aren't typically aggressive, but "they will defend themselves if they perceive a threat."

Bull moose are unpredictable during fall mating season, though, so Lotulelei made the right choice by staying out of sight.

Why are human-wildlife encounters concerning?

While creatures like moose, deer, and bison aren't usually quick to attack, it can happen. That's why keeping your distance is important with all wildlife — not just predators like bears and mountain lions.

Rising global temperatures are impacting food sources and migration routes, driving moose and other animals to areas where hikers and campers are more likely to cross paths with them.

Also, national park visitation is soaring, topping 331 million visits in 2024, according to the NPS. With that comes a risk of dangerous encounters — especially when visitors are either ignorant of or don't respect the rules.

In fact, disrespectful park goers are so common that they've been given a popular nickname: tourons.

Unfortunately, wild animals attacking humans is more likely as environmental changes push them closer to human spaces. Beyond facing shrinking habitats, many are becoming accustomed and dependent on human food sources as they try to survive.

With urban spaces spreading into natural areas, it's more important than ever that we maintain a healthy coexistence to keep both people and animals out of harm's way.

What can we do to better coexist with wildlife?

Park officials have repeatedly warned visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from large wildlife like moose, elk, and bison, and more than 100 yards for predators like bears and wolves. As the moose video demonstrates, it's wise to remain calm and still if an animal approaches.

Conservation groups and wildlife management programs across the U.S. are working to reduce dangerous encounters by creating wildlife corridors. Globally, these corridors and habitat restoration zones give animals more room to roam safely.

For those venturing into nature, it's simple: stay alert, keep your distance, and remember that sharing that space means respecting the wild residents who were there first.

