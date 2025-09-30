Couple stunned after finding wild bear enjoying snacks inside their SUV: 'He was the most considerate bear'

"Seriously, I would've never known he was ever in the car."

A couple's anniversary trip in Tennessee took an odd turn when they found an ursine intruder had broken into their car.

What's happening?

According to WATE News, the unusual encounter took place after the couple forgot to lock the doors of their SUV after a late-night journey. When they returned the following morning, they were stunned to find a bear had opened the doors and helped itself to some snacks inside. The resourceful thief managed to snag some gummies, M&Ms, and leftovers of a milkshake from the car's middle console.

Fortunately, no real harm was done to the vehicle, and after the couple made some noise, the bear moved on. Sierra Graham and her husband breathed a huge sigh of relief, thankful their lapse in judgment didn't have any lasting consequences:

"He was the most considerate bear — left no trace behind," Graham told WATE news. "Seriously, I would've never known he was ever in the car. A good reminder to always lock the doors."

Why is a bear encounter concerning?

While this story will make for an excellent dinner party anecdote, it also highlights an important issue regarding the causes of human-animal conflict. Black bears have lost a significant portion of their historic range due to habitat destruction, and — like a lot of wildlife — they've lost resources due to rising global temperatures. They are becoming an increasingly common sight in towns and cities as they forage for food.

Bears have an outstanding sense of smell and can sniff out potential meals from up to a mile away. They are highly food-motivated, and feasting on human grub will create more problems in the future as they grow emboldened.

The California Fish & Wildlife Service warns that bears who become habituated to humans will "become increasingly bold or destructive. Cubs that are conditioned to food by their mothers will also grow up to become conflict adults, continuing the cycle of conflict across generations."

What can be done to prevent conflicts with bears?

As bears play a crucial role in the ecosystem as predators, scavengers, and nutrient cyclers, it's critical to find ways for them to coexist in harmony near people. They seldom attack people, but their behavior can be a nuisance.

Accordingly, it's essential to spread awareness of the proactive steps that those who live in bear country should take. Common-sense measures such as properly securing food and trash, keeping your distance, and — as the Grahams learned — keeping your doors locked are all straightforward ways to mitigate conflicts.

