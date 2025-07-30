Officials confirm explosive growth in population of iconic predator: 'Becomes a sensitive matter'

It's an indicator of successful conservation efforts, but it also poses some challenges.

Conservation efforts in northern India have been paying off, according to a new report. The Hindustan Times recently reported that the triennial survey report of 2025 found that all wildlife populations in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) have experienced "healthy growth."

The report compared 2022 population numbers of carnivores, herbivores, aquatic animals, and ungulates to those of 2025 in DTR. This region includes major parks, such as Dudhwa National Park (DNP), Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS), and the buffer zone.

The leopard population, especially, showed promising numbers, as the report showed the species has grown by 198.91% since 2022. In each area of DTR, the leopard population has grown over the past three years.

In Dudhwa National Park (DNP), for example, the leopard population has grown by 173.53%, jumping from 34 to 93 leopards. Likewise, in the Katarniaghat sanctuary, 2022 had only 37 leopards, but now there are 131, a 254.05% increase. Lastly, the buffer zone experienced a rise in leopards by 142.86%.

While other animals experienced significant population growth, such as the swamp deer and spotted deer, leopards experienced the most "remarkable growth rate," according to the Hindustan Times.

The increase in the leopard population is an indicator of successful conservation efforts; however, it also poses some challenges.

"As the buffer zone area is interspersed with agricultural fields and human habitations, the growing leopard population in the area becomes a sensitive matter, triggering fears of human-wild animal conflict," reported the Hindustan Times.

Officials are already taking the necessary steps to ensure minimal leopard-human interactions. Some of these initiatives include improving infrastructure, spreading public awareness, and deploying drones and camera traps to monitor leopard activity.

Leopards are listed as "near threatened" by the IUCN Red List, as habitat loss, poaching, and human interactions have posed a threat to their survival. However, the rise of their population in DTR is not only promising but also vital for preserving the area's biodiversity.

