Expert issues warning over rapidly spreading plant that poses deadly threat to humans: 'Do not eat'

Giant cane is a highly invasive plant introduced by farmers who believed it would make a satisfactory paddock for bedding and seed heads for chickens and quail.

However, after planting giant cane, farmers found that American soils are unlike those in which the plant originated in Vietnam and China, and it spread very rapidly.

The American Forester (@theamericanforester) on TikTok described the tumultuous past of giant cane in a video, and viewers were also warned to be careful around the plant due to its highly toxic properties.

"Do not eat!" the creator wrote in the video's caption. They said that because of the high amounts of arsenic found in these seed heads, the plant does not make a viable substitute for barley or grain.

"When this breaks down and ferments, it puts out a crazy amount of arsenic, almost 8%, which is enough to lethally kill you with just a couple of grams," the forester warned.

The forester showcased a giant cane plant that, despite being newly spotted, had grown at a rapid rate. It was taking up so much space that it left no room for precious native vegetation underneath.

Invasive plant species cost the U.S. $19.94 billion per year, according to one study. Most of these costs come from resource and environmental damages brought on by the plants.

The plants reduce biodiversity, impacting the ecosystem, and they can spread pests and diseases. Beyond just the U.S., these plants can cost you a hefty sum to remove if found in your yard.

In the video, the forester explained to stay away from the plant if you see it.

"If you see it, the best way to kill it is to cut it down, forest or mulch it, and then spray it," he mentioned.

To avoid the potential for invasive plants to take over your yard and create a toxic atmosphere, always aim to use native plants. These species keep the natural biodiversity of your yard, create a safe and friendly environment, and cost you less time and money to maintain.

Native plants require less water, treatments, and maintenance. Installing a native-plant garden or switching to a natural lawn with low-maintenance options, like clover or buffalo grass, help lower your water bills and save you time. They also create a healthy ecosystem for pollinators that help protect our food supply.

