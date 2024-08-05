College student develops innovative solution to fight major invasive species wreaking havoc on the Midwest: 'There are few miracle fixes in the world'

"We have to take what we are given and make the most of it."

Michigan Tech student Abe Stone's concoction may start out as odd-looking gelatinous blobs, but those orbs may hold the key to fighting an invasive species wreaking havoc in the Midwest.

In March, the university's research blog detailed how Stone is using the lab-nicknamed "SuperPurp" — a nod to the animated show Adventure Time — to battle two species of buckthorn trees that are throwing native ecosystems out of balance.

The undergraduate student, who is studying ecology and evolutionary biology, developed the sprayable "mushroom soup" after discovering a more efficient way to propagate chondrostereum purpureum — the fungus that causes silverleaf disease in trees.

His method results in the orb-like growth that is easier to turn into a chemical-free alternative to control buckthorn. Ultimately, Stone hopes that his research will become a proven method of removing the invasive trees without contaminating nearby species with toxins.

"This is my pride and joy of the fungi lab," Stone explained in the blog.

Online tales of battles with invasive species have garnered attention in recent years, with home gardeners sharing how plants like English ivy, kudzu, and bamboo have been a nightmare.

However, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture highlights, the economic and social impacts of invasives may be more significant than some people realize, directly affecting property values, tourism and recreation opportunities, agricultural productivity, and more. One study estimates that invasive species have cost North America more than $26 billion annually since 2010.

To combat this widespread issue, some officials have encouraged residents to eat troublesome yet tasty invasives. Innovations assisted by artificial intelligence have also shown promise.

To deliver his solution, Stone drills a hole into each buckthorn tree and administers the SuperPurp inside before closing the wound with a bark plug. Then, he waits.

"Typically, it causes an infection that slowly affects the tree, causing a silvering color on the leaves, eventual death of some branches and often the entire tree," Stone said in the blog. "It is very much a part of the forest ecosystem and has been around for thousands of years. In its natural state, it only infects trees with significant wounds and wouldn't wipe out an entire forest."

According to Michigan Tech, early tests with SuperPurp have been successful. Now, Stone will continue the work in collaboration with other members of the College of Forest Resources and Environmental Science.

The certified wild mushroom expert also hopes to inspire others to take action by combating invasives in their own backyards. In addition to supporting local ecosystems, native plants require less costly and time-consuming maintenance.

"There are few miracle fixes in the world, so when we are presented with no alternative other than working on the stuff in our own backyards, then we have to take what we are given and make the most of it," he said.

