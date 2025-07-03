Officials ban fishing practice that gained popularity through social media — here's what you need to know

Recreational fishermen will no longer be allowed to catch gazami crabs at night in one coastal Japanese community.

As reported by The Asahi Shimbun, the Marine Fisheries Adjustment Commission made the call to ban nighttime crabbing from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30 in an effort to prevent overfishing in Kisarazu, a city located in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.

The decision came after the Marine Industries Promotion Division reported that the region saw a sharp increase in crabbers last fall, especially foreign visitors, The Asahi Shimbun reported. The shallow coastal waters off of Ushigome Beach make it easy to spot and catch the crabs as they're drawn toward the shore. Officials believe that nighttime fishing gained massive popularity through social media posts.

Despite the high number of crabs that have been caught over the past year, it was not determined to be illegal in the prefecture. Although fishery laws in Japan often restrict or regulate shellfish poaching, the nighttime fishing of gazami crabs appeared to be well within the fishermen's rights.

However, a regional fisheries cooperative association claimed that its members had already voluntarily refrained from catching the crabs during the night, according to The Asahi Shimbun. After noticing an uptick in recreational fishing, cooperative members petitioned officials to regulate the practice of nighttime fishing.

The gazami crab, also known as the Japanese blue crab or horse crab, is one of the most widely fished crab species in the world, particularly in East Asia, per iNaturalist. As a popular seafood, the gazami crab is noted not only for its sweet and tender meat but also for its versatility in cooking.

The commission, which was set up to protect marine resources and support the fishing industry, agreed to introduce restrictions to minimize any negative impacts on marine resources in prefectural waters.

Overfishing can often lead to the depletion of various fish populations, which can lead to the disruption of localized food chains. Ultimately, this can contribute to habitat destruction, impacting biodiversity and the overall health of the ocean waters. Over time, this can affect the food supply for human populations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.