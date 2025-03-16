Revolutionary company announces new tech that could transform the fishing industry: 'A valuable resource'

The fishing industry is a global powerhouse that feeds millions around the world.

Pollution in our oceans has attracted international attention, as the problem has grown exponentially over the last several decades. From beaches closed due to contaminated water to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, our oceans have unfortunately been treated poorly for a long time.

The problem of plastic and waste in the ocean is a monumental issue facing our world. There are an estimated 170 trillion pieces of plastic in our waters. That's 2.6 million tons of debris floating around the globe.

The fishing industry is a global powerhouse that feeds millions around the world. But it is also responsible for a significant amount of this incredible waste. Everything from fishing nets to discarded fish byproducts contributes to this astonishing waste. In fact, it is estimated that 75% of plastic in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch originates from the fishing industry.

However, there are several projects in the works to curb the wasteful practices that led to our polluted waters. One such project is called EcoeFISHent, which is part of the Circular Cities and Regions Initiative. The project aims to turn waste from the fishing industry into products that can be used across various industries.

The project breaks fish waste into six circular value chains. Discard from the fishing industry is used in biodegradable packaging, organic fertilizers, cosmetic ingredients, soil conditioners, recycled plastics, and food supplements.

"This approach helps reduce carbon emissions, enhance sustainability, and protect marine biodiversity — demonstrating that fish waste can become a valuable resource rather than an environmental burden," Environment+Energy Leader wrote.

Projects like these are essential to preserving the health of our planet. Not only does it help diminish the vast waste in our oceans, but it also prevents future waste by creating recyclable products. And less plastic in our oceans means healthier ecosystems around the world.

This isn't the only approach being implemented to clean up our oceans. A nonprofit has removed 17 million pounds of plastic waste from the Pacific Ocean. And researchers in Korea developed a drone that can remove difficult-to-reach microplastics from the water.

Our personal choices can also affect this global problem. Choosing plastic-free alternatives to many of the products we use will reduce the large amounts of waste that unfortunately end up in our oceans. For more information on how to decrease the amount of plastic you use, check out this helpful guide.

Plastic in our oceans is a tremendous problem, but dedicated projects like EcoeFISHent remind us that it is not an insurmountable one.

