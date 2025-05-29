Airport officials uncover horrifying secret inside mislabeled seafood shipment: 'This is a clear message'

"Thailand will not be a transit point for illegal wildlife trade."

Thai customs seized a massive shipment of shark fins amid crackdowns on wildlife smuggling.

According to The Nation, 402 shark fins were found at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand.

What's happening?

Authorities seized a shipment labeled "dry fish," which had over 100 kilograms of shark fins inside. Officials estimated that the illegal shipment was worth about 2 million Thai baht, the equivalent of about $60,000.

Prior to arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the shipment of shark fins had been transported through China and originally left from Trinidad and Tobago.

Removing and transporting shark fins violates several laws, including the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act, the Animal Epidemics Act, the Royal Ordinance on Fisheries, and the Customs Act.

Why is wildlife trafficking concerning?

Wildlife smuggling not only threatens the species being trafficked but also the entire ecosystem.

When one group of species is overhunted, it triggers a domino effect, disrupting the whole food chain. Since sharks are at the top of the food chain, a decline in their populations can result in an increase in their prey, which can throw off the balance of other marine species.

What's worse, selling shark fins raises numerous ethical concerns. Hunters will often cut off a shark's fin and throw the creature back into the ocean. Without their fins, the sharks either drown or slowly bleed to death.

What's being done about the illegal transport of shark fins?

Thailand has escalated its initiatives to seize and stop wildlife trafficking. According to The Nation, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra gave directives to the Thai Customs Department to address the crisis.

The seizure of the shark fins is a reflection of the country's efforts to combat wildlife trafficking.

"This is a clear message that Thailand will not be a transit point for illegal wildlife trade," Pantong Loykulnant, advisor on tax development and administration and spokesperson for the department, told The Nation.

