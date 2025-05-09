Researchers raise red flag over alarming new pet obsession in Japan: 'We aim to continue conducting research'

The Internet has allowed sellers to be more secretive and avoid detection.

Otters have become increasingly popular as pets in Japan, but researchers say the growing trend comes at a cost. The soaring demand for the animals is raising concerns about illegal poaching and smuggling of the Asian small-clawed otter, which is listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

What's happening?

According to a team of researchers from Kyoto University, Japan is one of the most popular destinations for captive river otters. Their appearance on TV programs and social media platforms has fueled the obsession with them, leading to an increase in people adopting otters as pets and the opening of cafes where customers can interact with the animals.

While the international trade of the Asian small-clawed otter — the most common species at cafes — is prohibited by a global agreement to regulate trade in endangered animals, Kyoto noted that booming demand is driving the illegal smuggling of the animals.

The research team found that captive otters in Japan are mostly coming from Thailand after comparing wild otters' DNA with that of native species in zoos and aquariums. Because Asian small-clawed otters are at high risk of becoming endangered, the continued trafficking of the animals poses a threat to wild otter populations.

Since the Japanese river otter was officially declared extinct in 2012, the first author of the study, Mayako Fujihara, said preserving other otter species is a top priority.

"It is precisely because Japan's endemic otter species has gone extinct that we aim to continue conducting research that will help protect other vulnerable species," Fujihara said.

Why is the illegal trafficking of otters concerning?

According to The Mainichi, river otters require special care and can consume up to 20% of their body weight in a single day. They also require a large area to swim around, which could lead to a monthly water bill of over $700. Plus, otters can transmit dangerous bacteria, such as Salmonella, to people and other pets, and they're not easy to house-train.

Otters are crucial to the health of freshwater ecosystems, controlling populations of crabs and mollusks and preventing the buildup of nutrients, which improves water quality. If too many are removed from their natural environment, it could have far-reaching impacts on ecosystems. Since Asian small-clawed otters aren't native to Japan, they could outcompete other species for resources and threaten biodiversity.

Not to mention, many animals in the illegal pet trade are transported in horrific conditions, and some do not survive the journey.

What's being done to protect otters?

Researchers have realized the important role sea otters play in maintaining ecosystem balance: the animals prevent coastline erosion, eat invasive green crabs, and keep kelp forests from disappearing. These discoveries could lead to stricter laws to protect them from the illegal wildlife trade.

The Internet has allowed sellers to be more secretive and avoid detection from authorities, but researchers have developed a tool that could make it easier to track them.

One of the best ways to help otters is by reporting any suspicious activities or online listings to anti-trafficking organizations and donating to wildlife groups that support these efforts.

