Forager reveals brilliant trick to turn aggressive backyard weed into spicy kitchen staple: 'I'm going to have to try this'

by Jamie Speka
Invasive species can drastically change your garden.

Photo Credit: TikTok

An insightful forager based in Connecticut took to TikTok to share a brilliant way to make homemade, delectable horseradish out of a highly invasive plant.

"We come across these beautiful clusters of garlic mustard, and these are really one of my favorite things to forage," CT Foraging Club (@ct_foraging_club) said at the start of the video.

Not only does the plant taste like garlic mustard, but the method of making it into horseradish is incredibly easy. All you have to do is shovel out the plant from the roots.

"You can cut those [roots] off, and you can grind those up, and I believe you put a little vinegar in with them, and you make really good horseradish," CT Foraging Club explained.

According to New York Invasive Species Information, garlic mustard plants originated in Europe and parts of Asia. They were introduced to the U.S. for medicinal purposes and food around 150 years ago. 

Invasive species can drastically change your garden and cost hundreds of dollars to remove. Foraging methods like this one provide an easy way to remove the plants while affording you tasty sauces. The total cost of all invasive species in the U.S is estimated to be $120 billion annually. In your garden, they can change water retention in your soil and kill your native plants, causing you to spend more money and time on utility bills and gardening. 

NYIS says that the impact of garlic mustard has been extensive, especially in early spring when it begins to flourish. The plant has "the potential to form dense stands that choke out native plants in the understory by controlling light, water, and nutrient resources." 

Insects, including butterflies, are most susceptible to changes in the ecosystem due to the plant, according to NYIS. Tree composition can also be affected, which could have substantial long-term effects.

TikTok users were thrilled to see the hack.

"I love horseradish!" wrote one. "I'm going to have to try this."

