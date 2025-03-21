Scientists sound alarm over concerning discovery made while studying US butterflies: 'Hopefully a wake-up call'

A recent count of the iconic orange-and-black-winged monarch butterfly showed its numbers have fallen to an alarming low.

What's happening?

The Associated Press reported that the number of monarch butterflies wintering in the western U.S. has dropped to its second-lowest level in nearly 30 years.

For 28 years, the Xerces Society has counted western overwinter populations of monarchs. Its 2024 count recorded only 9,119 monarchs, down 96% from the previous year.

This was the second-lowest total since the survey started in 1997, when 1.2 million monarchs were recorded. The record low was 1,901 monarchs in 2020.

The dramatic decline has concerned scientists and led to the monarchs' inclusion as an endangered species.

Monarch butterflies are threatened by pesticides, urban development, warming temperatures, and extreme weather.

Record-setting heat in the western U.S. may have slowed monarch breeding, leading to this recent decline. Monarch caterpillars' sole food source, milkweed, has also largely been eradicated or contaminated by pesticides.

"This is bad news," Emma Pelton, an endangered species biologist, told the AP. "But we have seen incredible recovery. This doesn't mean we're not going to have western monarchs. It's hopefully a wake-up call that a bad year can set them back pretty significantly."

Why is protecting monarch butterflies important?

Without action, some experts fear the monarch butterfly could disappear within 60 years. The loss of such an iconic species wouldn't only be devastating for butterfly lovers, but it would also affect everyone.

Biodiversity loss is a huge red flag for an ecosystem's health. It risks negative impacts on humans, like a decline in food production and the spread of infectious diseases.

Monarchs are considered a flagship species because of their popularity, which helps bring attention to the importance of conservation. They serve as a cultural symbol in many Mexican communities.

While not as prolific pollinators as bees, the monarch still plays a critical role. Since their habitat overlaps with other pollinators and wildlife, protecting monarchs benefits multiple species, including humans.

What's being done to protect monarch butterflies?

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed listing monarchs as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, which would provide additional protections.

Earthjustice and Xerces Society have petitioned the EPA to mandate testing pesticide effects on critical pollinators like honey bees, moths, and butterflies.

Individuals can help by growing more pollinator-friendly plants, like the native milkweed that monarch caterpillars eat.

It's important to select local milkweed varieties in your area, too.

Many big box retail nurseries sell tropical milkweed, which actually does more harm than good. This non-native species grows year-round and disturbs the monarch's natural migration. Harmful pesticides have also been found in milkweed sold at retail nurseries, so consider shopping local.

Rewilding outdoor spaces can help the population of this distinctive species rebound.

