Local mountain guides sound alarm as landscapes once thought 'eternal' now face uncertain future: 'It's quite concerning'

Mountain shelter operators in the French Alps are feeling the heat this summer, as higher-than-average temperatures are impacting their water supplies.

What's happening?

A heat wave hit the French Alps in June, causing a water shortage for shelters in the local area. Water levels were lower than usual at the top of the summer, which was a cause for concern.

"We are nearly a month early in terms of the snow's melting," Noemie Dagan, who looks after the Selle refuge, told Phys.org.

Residents have said that snowy landscapes once believed to be "eternal" have been melting in the summer. Plus, there has been less rainfall and more changing glaciers, disrupting the water supply.

The high heat may impact the nearly 1,400 glaciers in nearby Switzerland. Authorities have already reported melting snow at rates five to six weeks earlier than usual.

"Above 3,200 meters (10,499 feet), it's drier than anything we've seen before," Xavier Cailhol, an environmental science Ph.D. student and Mont Blanc guide, told Phys.org. "It's quite concerning for the rest of the summer."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why are heat waves in the Alps important?

Melting glaciers around the globe have threatened the water supplies in communities worldwide. In the Alps, refuges such as Dagan's may have to close because of the lack of access to reliable water sources. There is precedent for this, as chalets in the area had to close in 2023 because of disruptions in the supply.

Beyond this mountain region, 90 million people near the Andes faced water loss after the glaciers began receding. Meanwhile, in the Himalayas, its 15,000 glaciers have been melting at increasing rates, creating a risk for drought in the near future.

Glacial melt can also cause sea levels to rise, leading to flooding in residential areas near icy landscapes.

Overreliance on dirty energy has contributed to heat-trapping pollution, causing overheating in the atmosphere. This has led to the supercharging of extreme weather events around the world, impacting homeowners and people around the world.

What's being done about heat waves in the Alps?

It's important to educate yourself about critical climate issues. This way, you can better understand how to reduce pollution and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

It can feel daunting to take on melting glaciers, but every individual action can help preserve the planet. People can start by curbing their pollution by reducing plastic usage or switching to clean energy sources such as solar.

Solar can save you money on utility bills and make your home more resilient in the face of extreme weather. EnergySage can help compare quotes for solar panels and installation services, saving you up to $10,000 in costs.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.