New UN report warns of dire threat that could impact billions: 'Disappearing at an alarming rate'

A new report from the United Nations warns that the rapid melting of mountain glaciers is endangering billions of people and ecosystems everywhere reliant on these massive freshwater sources.

What's happening?

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization recently released this year's World Water Development Rep­ort, per Pakistani online outlet Dawn, this time with a special focus on mountains and glaciers. The report underscores that alpine glaciers — those formed high up in mountainous regions — are under serious threat due to human activity, pollution, and rising global temperatures, with serious implications for not only our environment broadly but also daily life in communities worldwide.

Prominent glaciers — such as those on Mount Kenya, in the Rwenzori mountains, and on Mount Kilimanjaro — may vanish by the year 2040, per Dawn, if no action is taken to address the crisis. The report from UNESCO noted that alpine glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalayan Region are "disappearing at an alarming rate ... faster than the global average."

Why is glacial melt important?

As Arctic ice melts, the environment itself is affected by floods, habitat loss, and more. Human life is also threatened — and in multiple ways — as this critical water supply is compromised.

The Carbon Brief explained that "up to 60% of the world's freshwater originates in mountain regions." An estimated 2 billion people and "countless ecosystems," per UNESCO, depend on glacial melt and a consistent cycle of runoff for drinking water and agriculture, so accelerated melting suggests worsening water scarcity.

Higher sea levels are also a big concern. When huge quantities of ice melt, oceans rise, resulting in floods. Coastal communities are especially vulnerable to the risk of losing homes and livelihoods.

Food systems are also set to be impacted by this alpine glacial melt. According to this new World Water Development Report, "Globally, up to two-thirds of irrigated agriculture may depend on mountain waters." Disruption to this water supply can lead to droughts and crop failures, while extreme flooding can jeopardize growing seasons and supply chains, causing product shortages and higher prices all around.

What can be done about rapid glacial melting?

UNESCO emphasized the need for knowledge building and capacity strengthening, including the "need for expansion of the observational infrastructure in high mountain areas, and also, importantly, for data to be open access."

To improve global monitoring, local decision-making, and coordination across countries, the report underscores the importance of engaging women and Indigenous communities — some of the groups most impacted by water scarcity, floods, and ensuing crises and too long marginalized in these conversations. International communications are also needed.

The significance of not only governmental but also private sector funding is highlighted. Cross-sector partnerships have the potential to support communities around the world as they prepare for sea-level rise, leveraging options such as sea walls, relocation, and more.

No matter where you are located, you can help fight water scarcity and extreme floods. By switching to solar power or an electric vehicle to reduce heat-trapping pollution, conserving water, and advocating for policies that prioritize climate action, everyone can play a meaningful role in combating glacial melt and rising global temperatures.

