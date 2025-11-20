Officials enlist unexpected ally in battle against massive snakes taking over US region: 'The only way'

The government of Florida has partnered up with a private enterprise to help stamp out a growing invasive threat, according to The Palm Beach Post.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has shifted all of its Burmese python management efforts to run through Inversa, which finds manufacturing opportunities for biomass from invasive species.

In the case of Burmese pythons, while it's traditionally something environmentalists might oppose, they're supplying fashion industries with skins. Inversa has also been involved in harvesting invasive lionfish and silver carp in such operations. In effect, they make invasive species management a more profitable endeavor.

"The only way Florida will win this war is by consistently removing more pythons every year, and that can be accomplished," said Inversa CEO Aarav Chavda, per The Palm Beach Post.

Other enterprising companies have been able to funnel invasive species into the culinary world, including both meat and plant life.

Burmese pythons have been a problem in Florida for years, preying on a wide range of native species. When a species like this is taken out of its native habitat without the checks and balances it evolved with, populations can explode. Over time, an invasive species establishes a monopoly on vital resources like food, leading to a decline in biodiversity.

As biodiversity goes down, so too do ecosystem services that people rely on. One study suggested that globally, invasive species have incurred hundreds of billions of dollars in economic costs annually. Another tallied up the damage to over $1 trillion over the course of 50 years.

Inversa's system of supplying the private sector is apparently working well. Over the summer of 2025, Florida removed 1,022 pythons. In the summer of 2024, without Inversa's involvement, 343 pythons were removed, garnering bipartisan support.

"It made perfect sense to me because if we can harness the economic incentives to remove the pythons, I knew it would help, I didn't know it would be this dramatic," said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, per The Palm Beach Post.

