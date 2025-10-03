  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials remove 40,000 pounds of harmful fish from local waterway in risky operation: 'Not fun'

"There's a possibility you can get hit in the head."

by Veronica Booth
"There’s a possibility you can get hit in the head."

Photo Credit: iStock

Missouri officials are removing as much as 40,000 pounds of invasive fish from the Platte River, helping protect the local ecosystems and communities.

According to KSHB 41 Kansas City, authorities are making big strides to manage invasive silver carp, along with bighead, grass, and black carp species. These fish are all invasive to the region, hurting native wildlife. 

Silver carp eat organisms like phytoplankton and zooplankton, thus depleting food sources for other fish. Species like paddlefish, gizzard shad, and bigmouth buffalo are being pushed out due to limited resources.

Officials also explain that the carp pose a threat to humans on the river. The fish, which can weigh anywhere between five and 30 pounds, can leap out of the water when they feel threatened. 

"Ultimately, there's a possibility you can get hit in the head or something like that, which is not fun," said Missouri Department of Conservation's Missouri River and Biometrics Unit supervisor, Kasey Whiteman, to KSHB. The heavy fish could cause concussions and other injuries.

Invasive species like this weaken biodiversity and disrupt food chains. The balance of ecosystems helps keep the planet healthy, so these unwelcome species can worsen the effects of the changing climate, such as pollution and extreme weather

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Learn more

Removing the carp will help restore balance and protect the native species. But the efforts will also help local communities. The plan is to use every part of the fish for food or other products.

Greg Trial and his team at Missouri Coast Fisheries explained, "Each one of these will go into a product, so it'll either be fertilizer, or bait product, dog treats. So we're using something that we wouldn't want and making it something that we need," per KSHB.

They're hoping to help local farmers cut down on operating costs by using this fertilizer. Additionally, 10% of the product proceeds will be used to support other conservation efforts. The project is set to help people and the planet.

Whiteman noted the widespread impact, saying the carp removal will be "Benefitting the community, benefit businesses, as well as benefitting the environment, is a win, win, win."

Do you think your city has good air quality?

Definitely 🥰

Somewhat 😮‍💨

Depends on the time of year 😷

Not at all 🤢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x