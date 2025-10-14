Fisherman urges people to eat species known to be incredibly dangerous: 'It's absolutely delicious'

"[I am] watching all of your videos with a watering mouth."

A Florida fisherman is turning an environmental problem into a tasty solution.

In a recent TikTok video, Gray Davis (@gray.davis) showed viewers how to safely catch, clean, and cook one of Florida's most notorious invaders: the lionfish. "Invasive lionfish like this one right here are bad news for our Florida ecosystem," he explained, noting that the fish reproduce quickly and use their venomous spines to ward off predators.

Despite their spiky defenses, lionfish are perfectly edible once their spines are removed. Davis demonstrated how to carefully clean and fillet the fish, then whipped up a citrus glaze using fresh calamondin limes, rosemary, honey, and ginger from his garden.

After frying the fish and pairing it with the finishing touches, he dug in. "The calamondin citrus glaze just takes this to the next level … it's absolutely delicious," he said.

Invasive species like lionfish threaten ecosystems by disrupting food chains, damaging coral reefs, and crowding out native fish that local communities often depend on. Encouraging people to remove and eat lionfish helps restore balance to Florida's waters, supporting both fishermen and the long-term health of the ocean.

What's more, officials across the country are encouraging residents to fight back against these invasive species with their forks. Known as invasivorism, the movement looks to turn local threats into sustainable delicacies to benefit the community and the environment. Chefs in Oregon compete yearly in the Invasive Species Cook-Off, while other regions have embraced their own edible invaders.

Viewers on TikTok were quick to cheer on Davis' approach:

"Am I living in a tropical country? No. Am I watching all of your videos with a watering mouth? Absolutely," said one commenter.

"Looks delicious, can you send some up to Massachusetts for me?" asked another.

"I love your videos so much!!! Thanks for sharing," someone else added.

By turning a threat into a meal, Davis is proving that sometimes the best way to fight back against ecological challenges is with a frying pan and a squeeze of citrus.

