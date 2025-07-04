Innovative chef created gourmet menu using surprising ingredients: 'There's an abundance everywhere'

A chef on the Isle of Man tackled invasive species and built a top-notch menu at the same time, according to Euronews.

Pippa Lovell ran Versa, which recently shut down, but she did things a little differently from most fine dining establishments. She gathered roughly half of her ingredients within walking distance. Moreover, she targeted invasive species, so harvesting them could actually benefit the local ecosystem.

The flowering plant Alexanders proved to be a useful substitute for celery, pepper, and parsley, for example. By using the seeds, Lovell helped prevent the spread of the species.

"It stops the footprint of other ingredients and there's more flavor, so you need less, you're helping the hedgerows, and there's more nutrients," Lovell said, per Euronews. "Ideally I'm looking for an ingredient that helps the environment by picking it."

Her menu shifted with seasonal availability, but she also relied on preserving some ingredients and on local production for anything she couldn't forage.

Other chefs have also taken a cue from the abundance offered by invasive species. Lionfish, blackchin tilapia, Japanese knotweed, pythons, and green crabs are all harmful invasives that have found their way into kitchens.

Invasive species are typically transplanted by human activity. Case in point: Alexanders was brought to the Isle of Man by ancient Romans. When a species is no longer bound by the natural checks and balances it evolved with and finds no equivalents in its new habitat, it doesn't take long to take over. When an invasive species can outcompete native plants and animals so readily, it can monopolize important resources, like space and food. Native species populations drop as a result, causing a decline in biodiversity.

While Lovell remains active in the community, the opportunity for foraging invasive species has remained rich.

"That's the good thing about the biosphere," she said, per Euronews. "There's an abundance everywhere."

