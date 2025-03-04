Woman pays hefty price for sneaking exotic animal across state lines: 'An error in judgment'

These cats can be extremely expensive, especially a first-generation one.

A Canadian woman was breeding savannah cats, a hybrid mix of serval and domestic cats in British Columbia. However, she brought her serval cat to Alberta while receiving treatments, where it is illegal to own them.

According to CBC News, Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services confiscated the cat from the woman in 2023. In February this year, she pleaded guilty and was fined $15,000.

What's happening?

According to Purina, savannah cats can weigh between 12 and 25 pounds, are exotic-looking, resemble the serval cat, like to play in water, and can be trained on a leash. These cats can be extremely expensive, especially a first-generation one, which can cost $20,000.

Many U.S. states, including Georgia, Hawaii, and Massachusetts, have banned them due to their hybrid status.

According to a statement from Alberta Fish and Wildlife to CBS News, "Servals are listed as a controlled animal in Alberta and are illegal to import or possess except under strict permitting requirements, usually only issued for zoos."

The woman's lawyer, Greg Dunn, said, "It was obviously an error in judgment for which she has paid a significant fine and had her beloved serval 'Vampy' seized by the authorities."

Alberta Fish and Wildlife also noted that serval cats "can be aggressive, difficult to care for, and pose significant safety risks to members of the public."

When Vampy was confiscated, Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services took him to the Edmonton Valley Zoo, and he settled in nicely.

Why is owning exotic pets concerning?

According to the World Wildlife Fund, exotic pets pose a threat to public health. This can include spreading zoonotic diseases or physically harming humans. It's always crucial to remember that wild animals can be unpredictable.

These animals also require specialized care that can be hard to provide.

The World Wildlife Fund also noted, "The exotic pet trade is one of the leading causes of the spread of invasive species."

Invasive species significantly contribute to biodiversity loss and can even have substantial economic impacts on agriculture and fishery industries.

What's being done about the ownership of exotic pets?

In places where owning these animals is illegal, fines are imposed to discourage ownership. For example, CBC News reported that Alberta Fish and Wildlife fines for illegal animal ownership under the Wildlife Act could reach up to $50,000.

Sanctuaries can take in animals that cannot be returned to the wild. According to San Diego Animals Sanctuary and Farm, the sanctuary's mission is "to provide a forever home for animals in need and promote their welfare."

Sanctuaries can't do this alone; they rely on donations and grants to do this work.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



