Customs officers make alarming discovery in luggage of passengers on flight from major city — here's what they found

Passengers flying in from Bangkok, Thailand, were discovered with rare insect and reptile species in their luggage, as reported by the Deccan Chronicle. This kind of wildlife smuggling presents a huge issue for environmental and human well-being worldwide.

What's happening?

In February, three smugglers arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. When their luggage was scanned, customs officials were immediately suspicious, and rightly so.

After searching their bags, officials discovered live millipedes, geckos, snakes, and other wildlife packed into small containers. There were 60 animals total, many of which were part of protected, endangered species. According to Juris Hour, the animals will undergo examinations before rehabilitation.

The smugglers were immediately apprehended under India's 1972 Wildlife Protection Act. At the time of writing, it's unknown if they were part of a larger smuggling operation, or if the smugglers were acting independently.

Authorities intend to find that out. Though wildlife smuggling is largely illegal across the globe, its estimated worth is in the billions. It's possible that these smugglers were part of a wider operation.

Why does wildlife smuggling matter?

Smuggling puts more than just the individual creature's life at risk. Introducing new species to non-native environments can wreak havoc on ecosystems.

When these animals spread, outnumber, and endanger indigenous wildlife, they're called invasive species. Depending on the species, they can spread diseases, limit humans' access to clean water, and hurt the economy.

For example, feral cats kill millions of birds annually in the U.S., costing "at least $17 billion per year when lost recreational costs (hunting, bird watching, etc.) are included," according to a 2021 study.

This ecological imbalance can also have devastating environmental consequences. Invasive species use up the resources that native flora and fauna rely on, putting them at greater risk of extinction.

What's being done about wildlife smuggling?

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES, is an international agreement signed by 185 parties. Put into place in the 1970s, it regulates wildlife trade to ensure that ecosystems stay balanced.

If you want to do your part to help local ecosystems, consider rewilding your lawn. Native plants are known to save households money on water bills and provide for local pollinators.

