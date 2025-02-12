Scientists make disturbing discovery in US import records of crocodiles, tigers, and other wildlife — here's what it means

While about half the animals come from captive breeding, the other half were taken directly from the wild.

The U.S. imports millions of wild animals every year, creating serious risks for the global ecosystem. A recent study reveals the staggering scale of this trade and its potential consequences for all of Earth's inhabitants.

What's happening?

Leading scientists have discovered that the U.S. has legally imported nearly three billion animals from almost 30,000 species over the past 22 years, according to a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and reported by Phys.org.

While about half the animals come from captive breeding, the other half were taken directly from the wild, including everything from pet reptiles to monkeys utilized for medical research.

Phys.org also reported that wildlife inspectors are often overwhelmed by the sheer number of animal shipments, many of which are either not tracked well or are entered into incomplete databases. Many imported species lack proper documentation about whether they were truly bred in captivity or caught in the wild.

Why is wildlife trafficking important?

When non-native species enter our communities, they can bring dangerous diseases that affect both people and the local wildlife, as wild-caught animals are particularly likely to carry them.

Additionally, some imported species escape or are released, becoming invasive and causing billions in damage by outcompeting native wildlife. For example, Florida spends millions of dollars each year managing invasive species that damage local infrastructure and threaten agricultural production.

Furthermore, research shows that wild animal populations have declined by an average of 62% in areas where animals are heavily harvested for trade, threatening the rich biodiversity that supports local food production and economic stability. The wildlife trade's impact on biodiversity creates a ripple effect that touches everyone, along with potentially increased costs for food and resources we depend on.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

Scientists and regulators are taking significant steps to protect both communities and wildlife through better monitoring and control systems. Research teams worldwide are developing new data management tools to track the massive flow of animals across borders.

Major online platforms are stepping up to help curb illegal trading as well. In 2024, Etsy announced it would remove all listings of endangered or threatened species, setting an important precedent for other e-commerce sites. Meanwhile, new automated monitoring systems are helping track wildlife sales across social media platforms like Instagram.

Researchers are also working to establish clearer management goals, including harvest quotas and no-take policies for vulnerable species in their countries of origin. This data-driven approach helps ensure both ecological sustainability and the economic stability of communities that depend on wildlife trade.

Local communities can make a difference, too. Making informed choices about exotic pets and supporting businesses that verify their animal sources can help to create a safer, more sustainable wildlife trade for everyone.

