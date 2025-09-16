Officials consider drastic action after series of concerning incidents at popular fishing spot: 'Devastating but avoidable'

British officials are considering a drastic move to help save local waterfowl.

The city council in Dawlish, a seaside resort town in southern England, could completely ban fishing in the town brook. As the Teignmouth Post reports, a special license is currently needed to fish in the brook, but councillors have voted to bring up a full and outright ban.

Several waterfowl in the brook, including a pair of black swans, have been injured by fishing lines, leading to the proposed ban. Until a decision is made, the council has asked residents to stop fishing there.

When done responsibly, fishing can be a safe hobby and a good way to get out and enjoy nature. It can even help reduce populations of invasive fish species.

Unfortunately, too often, it is done in a way that is dangerous to other animals and the local ecosystem.

According to a 2022 study, 2% of fishing gear globally ends up polluting waterways. Although that doesn't sound like much, it adds up to 14 billion hooks and enough fishing line to circle the planet 18 times.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

Not only does that gear add to the hundreds of trillions of pieces of plastic already polluting our oceans, but it can also prove deadly to other wildlife, particularly birds.

A Denver-area community came together when one of its beloved pelicans died after getting fishing line wrapped around its wing. In Canada, authorities bemoaned fishing litter after rescuing a blue heron that got entangled in fishing line. And in just a few months, in Tampa, Florida, two ospreys died from similar circumstances, in scenes that officials called "devastating but avoidable."

Fishing debris has also caused issues for seals and other marine life, and divers have found coral reefs that are completely covered with fishing line.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.