Bodycam footage shows harrowing rescue of seal entangled in fishing line: 'Thank you so much for your amazing help'

A heartwarming video capturing the rescue of a seal trapped in a fishing line has been making waves on TikTok, raising awareness about the impact of plastic pollution and fishing debris on marine life.

Posted by Ocean Conservatory of Namibia (@oc_namibia), the video shows a team of wildlife rescuers coming to the aid of a distressed seal on the beach.

In the video, the rescuers are seen quickly restraining the seal to facilitate the removal of a metal fish hook lodged in its chin. As the seal whimpers in pain, the rescuers carefully remove the hook, freeing the animal from its entanglement. Once the hook is removed, the seal is released back into the ocean.

@oc_namibia It would have taken many years for this hook to rust and dislodge from the seal's chin. We are happy we could alleviate some of the pain. The salt water will help clean the wound. #ocn #sealrescue #animalrescue ♬ original sound - Ocean Conservation Namibia

"It would have taken many years for this hook to rust and dislodge from the seal's chin. We are happy we could alleviate some of the pain. The salt water will help clean the wound," stated the caption.

The incident highlighted in the video underscores the significant impact of plastic pollution and fishing debris on marine life. Plastic pollution poses a serious threat to marine ecosystems, impacting marine creatures in multiple ways. Animals often mistake plastic debris for food, leading to ingestion, internal injuries, and even death.

Additionally, plastic entanglement can restrict the movement of animals like dolphins, seals, and birds, causing further harm. As plastic breaks down into smaller pieces called microplastics, it enters the food chain, affecting marine organisms and potentially posing risks to human health through seafood consumption.

The Ocean Conservatory of Namibia is on a mission to protect the Cape Fur Seal population along Namibia's coastline, which numbers over one million individuals. Unfortunately, these seals often get tangled in abandoned fishing gear and other marine debris, putting their lives at risk.

Since 2013, the OCN team has rescued over 3,500 seals from certain death. Through its actions and education efforts, OCN hopes to inspire people worldwide to adopt more sustainable behaviors. You can support the cause by sharing its videos to build awareness or by taking local climate action.

The comments on this TikTok video expressed gratitude towards the wildlife rescuers, praising their efforts in saving the seal and raising awareness about the dangers of plastic pollution and fishing debris in the oceans.

One commenter wrote, "Thank you for your kindness & raising plastic pollution awareness and dangers of fishing lines."

Another grateful TikToker said, "Awww poor baby, thank you so much for your amazing help."

Another commented, "Hero's of the shores God bless you all and thank you for all you do and they thank you too."

