Rescuers issue warning after finding majestic bird caught in heartbreaking situation: 'One of the most frustrating things'

Inside Halton reported that a great blue heron was caught and tangled in a fishing line, which, unfortunately, is all too common.

Rescue team leader Andrew Wight said the fact that litter being left behind is preventable is "one of the most frustrating things."

Canadian authorities are reminding anglers to clean up fishing lines and debris so that wild animals do not become entangled. Fishing line is especially dangerous to birds. In this case, the blue heron had the line wound around one wing. Other portions of the line were tangled in a nearby branch, trapping the bird.

The bird was rescued quickly, fortunately. The line was so tangled that the rescuer had to snap the branch and bring it into the wildlife center with the bird.

The rescue group is cautioning the public, reminding people that fishing gear that is left behind can injure and kill wildlife in the area.

By being mindful of the waste we produce and by properly disposing of it, we can help local wildlife. Thankfully, people often come to the rescue when they see a bird or other wildlife entangled in fishing line or other debris, but if we could eliminate the need for these rescues by properly disposing of fishing gear and other waste, all the better.

When animals are threatened by human activity in an area, it can throw off the balance of the local ecology, affecting other living things.

The rescue group said that fishing line is especially dangerous because it is strong and does not break down in the environment. It reminds people enjoying the fishing season to be responsible and to clean up after themselves.

Some fishing lines in Canada are recyclable, and some are biodegradable. If the line is not going to be recycled or is not biodegradable, it is recommended that anglers cut the line into small pieces –– less than 12 inches long –– and place them in a covered trash bin so wildlife cannot access them.

The blue heron suffered damage to its feathers and soft tissue, but no bones were broken, so staff members at the wildlife center hope that it will be released back into the wild after a short recovery period. They said that "the prognosis is good."

