Driver shares photo of another car's frustrating parking at charging station: 'People like this are slowly winning me over to the idea of banning gas cars'

by Kelsey Kovner
Unfortunately, some people have issues with electric and eco-friendly cars.

Photo Credit: iStock

Electric vehicle sales have risen over the past few years, and Bloomberg predicts the category will grow over 20% in 2024.

As more of these cars can be found on the road, more charging stations have been installed to help folks get around. One person took to Reddit to denounce the disrespect one driver showed these charging spaces.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a post shared to r/mildlyinfuriating, one Redditor posted a photo of a Mustang straddling both of the electric vehicle charging stations in a parking area. While this seems to be a photo from Switzerland, in the United States, charging stations have started to pop up in parking lots and rest areas around the country. The Biden administration even passed a bill vowing to install half a million publicly available chargers by 2030.

Purchase prices are still high compared to gas cars, but switching to an electric car can save you money in the long run. Our guide observes that you can get a $7,500 tax credit on your purchase, as well as saving around $1,500 a year at the pump. Electric vehicles are also one of the many tools we have to combat climate change.

Gas-powered transportation contributes around 29% of U.S. greenhouse gas pollution according to the EPA. Unfortunately, some people have issues with electric and eco-friendly cars. There have been cases of vandalism to Teslas and destruction of EV chargers, and "rolling coal" is a protest tactic among some drivers of gas guzzlers. 

Posts like this tend to stir up heated debate on Reddit. One commenter said: "People like this are slowly winning me over to the idea of banning gas cars."

Someone else suggested: "Park behind them." The original poster responded: "Sadly, that would be considered as a 'coercion' here in Switzerland, which would leave me with a higher fine than what the driver of the Mustang would get."

