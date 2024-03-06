Video captures dangerous behavior from driver on busy road: ‘Don’t be that guy’

The post created a bit of a verbal war zone, but many commenters rightly suggested that staying safe on the road was of utmost importance.

While electric vehicles are gaining traction in an effort to help cool the planet, not everyone is a fan.

TFLstudios (@tflstudios), known for their reviews on cars, trucks, and motorcycles, posted a pretty scary video to TikTok.

A giant white vehicle with Georgia plates was caught on video rolling coal at a Tesla to apparently express their opinion on the EV. In doing so, the dark black smoke inhibited the view of other drivers on the road, almost causing an accident, according to the person narrating.

“Don’t be this guy,” the caption read.

A warning on the video read, “Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt.”

It should also be noted that there was finger-wagging in the comments about being on the phone while driving, which is illegal in several states. The CDC reports that nine people are killed every day in the United States in accidents that involve distracted drivers.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

It’s super important to practice safe and focused driving, whether you’re distracted by your distaste for someone else’s vehicle choice or another person’s road rage.

Many people switch to EVs because gas-powered cars, buses, and trucks are responsible for over 20% of all Earth-warming air pollution. According to the EPA, a typical car sends more than 10,000 pounds of toxic gases into the air each year.

In an effort to reduce this number, 17 states have agreed to no longer allow sales of new gas-fueled vehicles starting in 2035.

Several companies are transitioning to EV fleets, including the United States Postal Service, Walmart, Domino’s, and Amazon. The Vatican is on board as well.

Transitioning away from dirty energy fuels like coal, oil, and gas is essential as we battle the overheating of our planet. The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions reported that the United States is one of the top three polluters in this category worldwide.

If you’re considering making the switch, there are all kinds of resources and advice on where to get the most for your buck. You can even take this quiz if you have no idea where to start.

The post created a bit of a verbal war zone, but many commenters rightly suggested that staying safe on the road was of utmost importance.

“Ohh no! Someone made a choice to buy a car, and I took personal offense to that,” one person said sarcastically. “Let me annoy [everyone] and cause excess pollution.”

Another TikToker wrote in response to the slew of comments supporting the coal-rolling driver, “I don’t get how y’all find polluting the air you breathe fun.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.