Experts issue warning over dangerous new insect species spreading across US: 'Managing them is not easy'

An invasive tick species from Asia is quickly multiplying across the eastern United States, and according to Patch, it's prompting concern from environmental officials.

What's happening?

The Asian longhorned tick, first identified in the U.S. in 2017, has now been found in at least 17 states and is spreading particularly fast in southeastern Pennsylvania, where cases have surged by 150% over the last five years.

Unlike most ticks, the Asian longhorned tick doesn't need a mate to reproduce. One female can lay up to 3,000 eggs, resulting in infestations so dense that wildlife officials have found hundreds of ticks on a single animal.

"Managing them is not easy because of how numerous they are and how easily they can come back," Risa Pesapane, a preventive medicine professor at Ohio State University, said, per Patch.

Why are these ticks concerning?

Luckily, there's no strong evidence linking these ticks to Lyme disease. However, their ability to transmit other illnesses, including a cattle disease called Theileria orientalis that causes severe anemia and fever, poses an urgent threat to food supply chains and native animal populations.

Their rapid spread also puts pressure on local ecosystems. Asian longhorned ticks feed on a wide range of animals, from deer and raccoons to dogs, cats, cattle, and even squirrels and skunks.

With their capacity for rapid growth and adaptability to mild, humid conditions, experts warn that they could eventually populate much of the eastern U.S. and parts of the West Coast.

Invasions like this destroy biodiversity by outcompeting native tick species and disrupting predator-prey relationships that keep nature in balance. In a world already struggling with rising temperatures and shrinking habitats, the introduction of yet another aggressive species threatens to worsen existing issues.

What's being done about the Asian longhorned ticks?

According to Patch, experts say prevention and early action are key. Pesticides can work, but only when applied directly. Even then, ticks often bounce back. The best approach is to keep pastures mowed, regularly check pets and livestock, and report sightings to local health officials.

If you find a tick on you, store it in rubbing alcohol and contact your doctor or county health office. For pets and livestock, get in touch with your vet immediately.

Perhaps most importantly, support efforts to protect native ecosystems. The more resilient our local wildlife and natural habitats are, the harder it is for invasive species to take hold.

