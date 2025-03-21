Researchers warn of serious consequences after aggressive species found in new territory: 'They're super invasive'

Invasive spotted lanternflies have been discovered in Erie County, Pennsylvania, putting local trees and crops at risk.

Tree specialists and residents have begun noticing the insects, which led to them alerting the authorities and informing the public how to deal with them.

What's happening?

As GoErie reported, Hayden Thomas, the owner of Odd Job Tree Specialists, instantly recognized the invasive species because of his past work in the Philadelphia area. Spotted lanternflies are common there, but this was the first he'd seen them around Erie.

"They're super invasive," Thomas said. "They feed off trees like pine trees, and they really like the Norway maples, more sap trees."

Thomas reported the sighting to the Department of Agriculture and posted about it on social media.

Meanwhile, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy is treating invasive trees that are notorious refuges for the species. It is applying herbicide to "tree of heaven" trees in public parks to control the spread of spotted lanternflies.

Why are spotted lanternflies concerning?

Spotted lanternflies pose serious risks to sap trees and the broader ecosystem. They harm trees' health and are also known to damage crops, including apples and grapes. Erie County is known for its Concord grape production, and grapevine damage can impact the local viticulture and wine industry.

Invasive species like the spotted lanternfly are detrimental to the forestry and agricultural industries, as well as local economies. They disrupt the natural balance of the environment by changing trees' composition and affecting the food chain.

Eradicating invasive species from communities boosts the climate resilience of native plants and animals.

What's being done about the spread of spotted lanternflies?

Fortunately, local experts have provided guidance on what to do if you encounter invasive spotted lanternflies or their egg sacs on trees. They recommend killing the flies immediately by stomping on them. If you encounter egg sacs, use an old credit card to scrape them from trees into a bag and dispose of them in the trash.

You should also report spotted lanternfly sightings to the Department of Agriculture by calling 888-4BADBUG.

The department designates counties as spotted lanternfly quarantine zones to halt the pest's movement. At least 51 Pennsylvania counties are currently under a state-imposed quarantine due to these insects.

If you live somewhere where spotted lanternflies exist, inspecting vehicles and outdoor items is critical because they can "hitchhike" from one location to another. Common places they may be hiding are truck beds, wheel wells, windshield wipers, pallets, lawn furniture, and tools.

Regularly inspecting your trees and equipment is among the best ways to prevent the spread of spotted lanternflies. You can also limit invasive species where you live by rewilding your yard with native plants, which attract local pollinators while minimizing lawn maintenance chores.

