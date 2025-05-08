  • Home Home

Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after from battling invasive pests for years: 'It is amazing to witness the transformation'

by Rachel Beyer
A yard overrun by knotweed and blackberry might seem like a lost cause, but one homeowner just proved that even the most tangled patch of land can bounce back.

A Reddit user shared before-and-after photos from their yard in Washington's Puget Sound lowlands, and the transformation is kind of magical. What was once a dense mess of invasive plants is now full of native blooms like Pacific bleeding heart, waterleaf, and fringecups. 

"It is amazing to witness the transformation," they wrote, noting the timeline stretched from fall 2022 to spring 2025.

It took years of careful work like glyphosate injections and late-night hand-pulling sessions with a headlamp to get the knotweed under control. So for anyone dealing with a yard overtaken by invaders, the photos (and the wildflowers) are proof it's worth sticking with it.

Invasives like knotweed and Himalayan blackberry push out local plants, mess with the soil, and leave behind a blank slate that other weedy species are more than happy to fill. Once they take hold, they're notoriously tough to manage, and without a plan to manage them, things can get worse pretty quickly, according to the Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board.

That's where native plants come in. They're adapted to the local soil and climate, so they take less water, bounce back from weird weather, and don't need much maintenance once they're established. 

They also support pollinators, which helps protect our food supply. Studies show that native plants provide way more nectar and pollen than exotic ornamentals or plain turf grass.

It doesn't have to be all or nothing, either. Replacing even part of your lawn with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or a patch of xeriscaping can save time, shrink your water bill, and bring some life back into your yard. Rewilding your yard is a great way to make effective change. 

"Really, really cool to see an example of nature recovering and filling back in instead of replacing invasive species with planted natives," said one commenter in the thread.

"This is so inspiring to me. Doesn't hurt that these flowers are also gorgeous," wrote another. 

"The dopamine I have released from killing unwelcome plants is probably pretty good for my overall mood," the original poster wrote. It's funny, but it's also kind of true that there is something deeply satisfying about watching a yard come back to life on its own terms with the right amount of TLC.

x