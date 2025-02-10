Disturbed park-goer raises concerns after shocking scene spotted near swing set: 'Has just reached a new level'

"I live near the park also and would absolutely participate in a group clean up effort."

The great outdoors are here for everyone's enjoyment — but litter can be both an eyesore and a detriment to the environment's health.

A recent post in the r/newhaven subreddit detailed how a visitor hosted an unauthorized BBQ in Edgewood Park, leaving behind a wave of debris near the park's swing set.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Littering at Edgewood Park has just reached a new level," wrote the OP. "Large bottle of reposado tequila smashed into large and microscopic glass shards, tree stump used as a fire pit, left behind grill AND its box, plastic bags left behind."

When the OP contacted Parks and Recreation workers about the mess, they received an unclear response about cleanup plans. While the workers said the garbage would be cleared, the maintenance team drove away without attending to the area.

Fellow residents quickly offered support and solutions in the comments.

"I live near the park also and would absolutely participate in a group clean up effort," one commenter wrote.

Others called for more proactive solutions, with suggestions including designated grilling areas, increased trash receptacles, enforcement of existing rules, and fines for littering.

Every meaningful connection with nature helps to shape our understanding of environmental stewardship. When we treat these spaces with respect, we create opportunities for positive interactions between humans and the natural world.

Parks and natural spaces serve as vital connection points within our communities. When people interact positively with these spaces, they develop a deeper appreciation for the natural world around them.

Beyond the immediate eyesore, littler also poses serious threats to the environmental health of the area. Plastic waste can take hundreds of years to decompose, harming wildlife that mistake it for food and contaminating soil and water sources.

So remember to "pack it in, pack it out" the next time you're enjoying the great outdoors. Climate awareness begins with respect for nature, so adopt the "Leave No Trace" mentality to keep these landscapes clean.

