Individual enraged by harmful object littering streets: 'I find them thrown everywhere'

A frustrated Perth, Australia, resident recently took to Reddit to vent about a popular eyesore in urban areas: discarded vapes.

The post quickly gained attention in the r/perth community. It featured a photo of a crushed IGET bar, a rechargeable vape containing two lithium batteries.

The Redditor didn't mince words, asking, "Is there worse urban litter than these f'kn things?" They also requested advice on properly disposing of their "collection of partially crushed lithium twit-dummies," highlighting this issue's widespread nature.

This social media moment spotlights a pressing problem quietly escalating in cities worldwide. As vaping has surged in popularity, so has the amount of e-cigarette waste littering our streets, parks, and waterways.

The environmental impact of disposable vapes extends beyond unsightly litter. Each discarded vape, which often contains toxic materials and hard-to-recycle components, contributes to our growing electronic waste issue.

Crushed vapes on sidewalks and in grass are harmful to people and pets. They can cause flat tires, injure bare feet, or even start fires when run over by lawnmowers. Plus, the long-term health effects of vaping itself are unknown, meaning today's vapers are tomorrow's study subjects.

The lithium batteries inside these devices are particularly troublesome. When improperly disposed of, they leak harmful chemicals into soil and waterways. Plus, manufacturing these single-use products emits atmosphere-harming pollution.

Commenters on the Reddit post shared their own frustrations and experiences.

"I do a lot of walking and I find them thrown everywhere," one user remarked. "Those and the cream nang things."

Another highlighted an unexpected danger, saying, "The company I work for does road verge mowing, and we have had several fires start from mowing over vapes hidden in the long grass."

Some people are finding creative ways to address the problem.

"I take the batteries out of these," one commenter shared. "Good little cells for projects. Housing is recyclable and the rest is garbage. I also try and talk everyone that gives them to me to getting off the foul things. They aren't good for anybody."

While individual actions such as proper disposal and recycling are essential, e-cigarette waste calls for wider action. By raising awareness, limiting the number of vapes we buy, and supporting e-waste-busting policies, we can work toward cleaner, safer communities for everyone.

