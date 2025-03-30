Scientists make disturbing discovery while studying chemicals used on crops: 'We need to inform farmers'

"When they choose their products, they need to know that these have some potential risks."

Certain fertilizers may be helping crops to grow but meanwhile shedding microplastics onto farmlands and into the soil.

What's happening?

A paper recently published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials by co-authors from the University of Memphis and the University of Missouri has shown that fertilizers commonly used in United States agriculture can generate microplastics. From there, the microplastics may end up spreading to soil, crops, and water.

Controlled-release fertilizers — or CRFs — use pellets that release nutrients gradually. However, some are coated in plastic, which can break down into smaller and smaller pieces of plastic over time.

As CRFs are used in the agricultural sector, researchers are concerned that these plastic fragments could end up in food and water supplies to be inadvertently consumed.

Why are microplastics concerning?

Microplastics are flakes of plastic less than 5 millimeters in length. Because traditional plastics can't biodegrade, they just break into smaller and smaller pieces, which are difficult to clean up.

They are incredibly pervasive, entering oceans, soil, animals, and human bodies. Animals and humans can consume the particles that end up in water and food sources, and microplastics may even be inhaled.

According to The Guardian, this study "did not measure how much of the microplastics ended up in crops, but previous research has found that they can be taken up," posing potential risks to soil quality and human health, perhaps particularly because of the chemicals that can be found in various plastics.

Per a 2024 study in the New England Journal of Medicine, serious health issues linked to microplastics could include heart attacks and strokes.

What can be done about microplastics?

Studies such as this one are an important step toward a cleaner future. Improving our understanding of potentially harmful products can empower consumers to choose the options that work best for them and for the planet.

This includes farmers, gardeners, and others in the agricultural sector who make decisions about how to grow, package, ship, and sell produce.

Co-author Maryam Salehi spoke with The Guardian about the team's findings. She noted that there are different types of CRFs, some of which are encased in biodegradable materials as opposed to plastic.

Salehi shared that CRFs using plastic have seemed to work well for many to date, which may disincline the sector to make a switch. But further research and well-founded pressure from the public may encourage the industry to adopt more eco-friendly options.

"We need to inform farmers," Salehi told The Guardian. "When they choose their products, they need to know that these have some potential risks."

But you don't have to be a farmer to fight the impacts of microplastics on your health and environment. Reducing personal plastic use is key. It can feel hard to know where to begin, but even small lifestyle changes can help.

Human-made fibers in clothing can shed microplastics when washed, so you might try to opt for natural fabrics — such as cotton or linen — and consider using a filter in your washing machine to prevent plastics from flowing into the water supply.

Switching from plastic water bottles to more sustainable options and from teabags to loose-leaf tea are other simple swaps you can make around your home. A single teabag could release almost 12 billion microplastics into your drink!

