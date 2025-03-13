Government report reveals troubling findings tied to wastewater facilities: 'They're bound to have effects over time'

A report by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) has revealed a concerning problem for Sydney's waterways.

It's not just human poo being dumped into the oceans from Australia's coastal wastewater treatment plants — an alarming amount of microplastics are also being flushed directly into the environment.

What's happening?

According to the CSIRO report, which the Guardian said was quietly released in 2020, wastewater treatment plants in Sydney are discharging microplastics (tiny pieces of plastic shorter than one-fifth of an inch) directly into the ocean.

In fact, one plant — Malabar — discharged between 5.4 billion to 120 billion microplastic particles daily. Compare that to another plant — Cronulla — which released 86 million to 350 million particles daily. The massive difference comes from Cronulla's more advanced and thorough treatment process.

While Sydney Water plans to improve the sewer system, the Malabar, Bondi, and North Head treatment plants won't be included. Instead, the idea is to divert some of the waste inland so the ineffective plants won't process as much.

Why are microplastics concerning?

Microplastics may be small, but they're a huge problem — not only are they harmful to marine life, but they ultimately end up in our bodies. A Cornell University study found people are ingesting six times more microplastics today than in 1990. These particles contaminate food, air, water, and soil — all of which humans rely on for life.

Microplastics accumulate toxins, which then transfer through the food chain to people. Dumping microplastics into the ocean could also slow our efforts to improve water quality and conserve marine life.

"If you're pumping billions of little particles into the environment, they're bound to have effects over time, at least, if not straight away," said Dr. Scott Wilson, the research director at the Australian Microplastic Assessment Project.

What's being done about Sydney's microplastics issue?

Experts urged Sydney Water to consider better treatments that can reduce these numbers. While one company representative said the study indicated the risk to marine life was "relatively low," they confirmed Sydney Water was "looking at potential treatment options … to determine the best way forward." In the meantime, the company is building new facilities inland to reduce the flow through these ineffective coastal plants.

Studies are helping people better understand how to address microplastics. For example, similar reports led to the government's ban on single-use plastics, which reduced plastic litter by 54% since 2018.

Believe it or not, laundry is a big source of microplastics due to artificial textiles like nylon and polyester. For individuals, small actions, like using microplastic-catching laundry bags and choosing natural fiber clothing, can make a big difference in reducing the flow of microplastics into our oceans. You could also consider upgrading your dryer sheets to dryer balls, which can protect you from microplastics while saving money.

