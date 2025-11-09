Experts raise red flags on overlooked factor that could be making US allergy season worse: 'It's a very interesting question'

"Right now we just have anecdotes."

Much of the northeastern United States has been mired in an extended drought this year. While the agriculture and tourism industries are certainly feeling the impacts of the dry weather, health experts are debating whether droughts can worsen allergy seasons.

What's happening?

As reported by Central Maine, the lack of real, meaningful rain across Maine has sparked a serious discussion about whether residents who suffer from seasonal allergies could experience more severe symptoms this year.

Andrea Nurse, a researcher at the University of Maine Climate Change Institute, explained that without rainfall to wash it down, pollen can fly farther and longer, potentially extending its impact. When paired with strong, dry winds associated with drought conditions, allergy sufferers could see an increase in respiratory inflammation from old dust particles and pollen left behind by plants.

Despite the observations, medical professionals are still seeking concrete evidence to link droughts to worsening allergy seasons.

"It's a very interesting question that I've been trying to answer for 15 years, said Allison Steiner, head of the University of Michigan's climate department, per Central Maine. "I definitely think so, but right now we just have anecdotes. We don't have the data."

Why are worsened droughts important?

According to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, the entire state of Maine was still experiencing at least "moderate drought" conditions at the end of October. To make matters worse, over 90% of the state was in the midst of a "severe drought," greatly diminishing air quality by dehydrating plants and crops. This may increase the amount of pollen and dust particles in the air.

Rising global temperatures can trigger a range of devastating impacts, including more severe weather events in some regions and extended droughts in others. Warmer temperatures can greatly affect the water cycle, leading to more frequent and severe droughts by pulling more moisture from the ground.

Despite the potential connection between shifting climate conditions and worsening allergy seasons, Andrew Parker, an allergist with Allergy and Asthma Associates of Maine, notes that there are "so many potential variables" that it can be difficult to pinpoint an exact cause.

"People's behavior changes when it's beautiful out," Parker added, per Central Maine. "They go outside, where the pollen is. They open windows and let the pollen in. Sometimes you can see the pollen, but not usually. You usually won't know it until the coughing, runny nose, and itchy eyes set in."

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

Researchers in Maine are continuing to collect data to draw conclusions about how droughts can lead to potentially more severe allergy seasons. David Madore, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, said that it may take several more years to analyze the results, per Central Maine.

In the meantime, concerted efforts are focusing on the widespread transition to renewable energy sources such as solar and wind to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, one of the leading causes of increasing global temperatures.

At home, you can help work toward a cooler future by improving your home's energy efficiency and opting for more sustainable transportation options, such as switching to an electric vehicle.

