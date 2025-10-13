Officials stunned as crucial water supply recovers from months of abysmal drought — here's what's happening

The improved conditions will allow water restrictions to be lifted.

Gangneung, Korea, is finally showing signs of recovery after one of the worst droughts in decades.

The Korea Herald reported that Obong Reservoir, which supplies 87% of the city's water, is rising after heavy rainfall, allowing city officials to plan for water release from a local dam along with emergency water relief from Doam Dam.

Overall, 45,000 households were limited to two hours of water usage a day, with additional hours on the weekends. The improved conditions will allow these water restrictions to be lifted; however, the forecast is looking grim as rainfall is expected to be below average through November.

Droughts affect far more than farming and agriculture, and they're happening all across the globe in historical fashion. With 2025 predicted to be the hottest and deadliest year to date, human health is at risk as food and water supplies are threatened.

According to Drought.gov, as of Sept. 23, 36.39% of the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and 43.41% of the lower 48 states are in drought. Fifty of New York's 62 counties were under drought watches as of September after multiple wildfires.

The intensity and frequency of droughts and other extreme weather events can be linked to human activity, warming the Earth. According to NASA, extreme weather events will escalate the more the planet warms. The changing climate intensifies the weather. Tornadoes are getting stronger, droughts are going on longer, and the heat is getting hotter. Floods, wildfires, and tropical storms have always occurred, but hotter air and warmer seas make them bigger, more destructive, and deadlier.

Human-caused pollution can only be reversed by humans. Talking to friends and family to create awareness on climate issues is one way to help minimize planet-heating activities. Reducing single-use plastic and modernizing your home can also greatly reduce dependency on dirty energy and help cool things down.

